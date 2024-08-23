Topless man threw brick from Fife footbridge, hitting moving car below

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Topless man threw brick from Fife footbridge, hitting moving car below

No explanation has yet been given for Kieran Hudghton's apparently random attack.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kieran Hudghton
Kieran Hudghton will be sentenced late. Image: Facebook

A topless man launched a brick from a Fife bridge, hitting a moving car below.

Kieran Hudghton threw the brick on to a Vauxhall Corsa’s front windscreen from the footbridge above the A911 road at the Preston Roundabout, Glenrothes, on July 20 this year.

He was challenged by the car driver afterwards and traced by police a short time later.

The 20-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to custody to plead guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing the brick from the footbridge on to a moving car below, causing damage to it.

Preston roundabout, Glenrothes footbridge
The footbridge above the roundabout. Image: Google

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court a man was driving towards the bridge and saw Hudghton acting strangely by “randomly waving his arms about”.

The fiscal said the driver was then aware of a brick or similar object hitting his front windscreen, near the offside pillar.

The driver stopped, got out and approached Hudghton, who was walking off the bridge.

He took hold of him.

A passenger in another vehicle asked her husband to stop so they could assist.

She approached and heard the male driver make a comment about damaging his vehicle then heard Hudghton apologise to him.

The male driver then released him.

Kieran Hudghton
Kieran Hudghton. Image: Facebook

The fiscal depute said witnesses contacted police and provided a description, including that Hudghton had “no top on”.

Police officers traced him nearby a short time later.

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said Hudghton is subject to a supervised release order (SRO), meaning he is under the supervision of criminal justice social work following a release from custody for the purposes of protecting the public.

Mr Scott said Hudghton told him he was engaging well with the SRO during his time in the community and this involved making weekly appointments.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentencing until September 10 to obtain background reports.

Hudghton was remanded in custody meantime.

