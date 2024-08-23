Topless man threw brick from Fife footbridge, hitting moving car below

A topless man launched a brick from a Fife bridge, hitting a moving car below.

Kieran Hudghton threw the brick on to a Vauxhall Corsa’s front windscreen from the footbridge above the A911 road at the Preston Roundabout, Glenrothes, on July 20 this year.

He was challenged by the car driver afterwards and traced by police a short time later.

The 20-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to custody to plead guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing the brick from the footbridge on to a moving car below, causing damage to it.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court a man was driving towards the bridge and saw Hudghton acting strangely by “randomly waving his arms about”.

The fiscal said the driver was then aware of a brick or similar object hitting his front windscreen, near the offside pillar.

The driver stopped, got out and approached Hudghton, who was walking off the bridge.

He took hold of him.

A passenger in another vehicle asked her husband to stop so they could assist.

She approached and heard the male driver make a comment about damaging his vehicle then heard Hudghton apologise to him.

The male driver then released him.

The fiscal depute said witnesses contacted police and provided a description, including that Hudghton had “no top on”.

Police officers traced him nearby a short time later.

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said Hudghton is subject to a supervised release order (SRO), meaning he is under the supervision of criminal justice social work following a release from custody for the purposes of protecting the public.

Mr Scott said Hudghton told him he was engaging well with the SRO during his time in the community and this involved making weekly appointments.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentencing until September 10 to obtain background reports.

Hudghton was remanded in custody meantime.

