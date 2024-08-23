Family-run Dundee butchers closing after nearly 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Family-run Dundee butchers closing after nearly 40 years

Thomson Family Butchers on Strathmartine Road will shut on September 28.

By Ellidh Aitken
Thomson Family Butchers on Strathmartine Road will close on September 28. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Thomson Family Butchers on Strathmartine Road will close on September 28. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A family-run butcher shop in Dundee is closing after nearly 40 years.

Thomson Family Butchers on Strathmartine Road – near the junction with Strathmore Avenue – will shut on September 28.

The shop has been in the same family for 37 years and was opened by Ron and Sadie Thomson, who have since died.

Their four daughters – Valerie Thomson, Rhona Bruce, Carol Findlay, and Gillian Thomson – say the business is closing due to “family circumstances and ill health”.

Thomson Family Butchers thanks Dundee customers as closure announced

Valerie told The Courier: “It will be a very sad day for all at Thomson Butchers.

“A big thank you to all our loyal customers past and present throughout our 37 years of trading.

“There have been many tears, lots of laughter, and a lot of friendships made along the way.

Sadie and Ron Thomson, who opened the shop 37 years ago. Image: Thomson Family Butchers

“The fun and stories throughout the years have been enough to last a lifetime.”

Thomson Family Butchers is described as a “well-established family-run business” that sells “top quality local produce”.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a pub is reopening under new management just weeks after the previous landlords left.

And the city’s new Aldi supermarket has welcomed its first customers after opening on Thursday.

You can keep tabs on the empty and occupied units on some of Dundee’s main shopping streets using The Courier’s retail tracker.

Conversation