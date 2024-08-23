Family-run Dundee butchers closing after nearly 40 years

A family-run butcher shop in Dundee is closing after nearly 40 years.

Thomson Family Butchers on Strathmartine Road – near the junction with Strathmore Avenue – will shut on September 28.

The shop has been in the same family for 37 years and was opened by Ron and Sadie Thomson, who have since died.

Their four daughters – Valerie Thomson, Rhona Bruce, Carol Findlay, and Gillian Thomson – say the business is closing due to “family circumstances and ill health”.

Thomson Family Butchers thanks Dundee customers as closure announced

Valerie told The Courier: “It will be a very sad day for all at Thomson Butchers.

“A big thank you to all our loyal customers past and present throughout our 37 years of trading.

“There have been many tears, lots of laughter, and a lot of friendships made along the way.

“The fun and stories throughout the years have been enough to last a lifetime.”

Thomson Family Butchers is described as a “well-established family-run business” that sells “top quality local produce”.

