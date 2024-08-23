Iconic Forfar sweet shop closing down after 66 years

An iconic Forfar sweet shop is closing down after 66 years in business.

Small’s Sweet Shop on Castle Street has been run by three generations of the same family.

However, the owners have now confirmed the business will close in the next few weeks.

A post on the Small’s Sweet Shop Facebook page said: “After much thought and deliberation, I have decided Small’s Sweet Shop journey has come to an end.

‘It’s time to close the door’

“After 66 years and three generations of our family running the business, it’s time to close the door.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers for their continued support over the years.”

A closing down sale will start on Tuesday.

Customers have told of their sadness and shared memories of the shop in response to the announcement.

‘Sad news for Forfar’ as Small’s Sweet Shop closing

Sheila Kettles said: “So sorry to read this Emma but you need to put yourselves first.

“Small’s is actually younger than me and I mind my mum working there with your granny – best tablet ever!”

Laura Sutherland wrote: “Sad news for Forfar, I know a few people in my house who will be upset.”

Jillian Todd described it as the “end of an era”.

Alana Diplexcito posted: “No better millionaires shortbread than Mrs Small’s back in the day.

“How lovely that it’s been kept going for so long.

“Loved going in and buying sports mixture, Horehound Rock, cola cubes or blackcurrant and liquorice sweeties after school back in the late 70s. School memories.”