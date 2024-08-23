Road near Forfar shut for more than an hour after two-vehicle crash

A road near Forfar was closed for more than an hour after a two-vehicle crash on Friday.

The incident happened on the A932 at Foresterseat at around 8am.

The road was shut to all traffic for a time but has now reopened with police directing drivers.

Paramedics were called to the scene but it has not been confirmed if there are any serious injuries.

One driver said police were directing traffic around the crash.

They said “Traffic was very slow on the approach to the scene of the crash but by the time I got there the road had re-opened.

“There were still police at the scene and lots of signs warning drivers to slow down.

“There was still a police van and car at the scene.

“The officers directing traffic said they were waiting for a recovery truck.

“There were two pretty badly smashed cars – one on each side of the road just at the turn off to the Foresterseat Caravan Park.

“I saw an ambulance leaving the scene with blue lights on so really hope no one is too badly hurt.

“The crash seems to have happened on the bad double bends there and at the time the rain in the area was torrential.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Kirriemuir to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We got the call at 8.14am to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A932.

“We had two appliances from Kirriemuir in attendance.

“We left the scene at 8.58am.”

