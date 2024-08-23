Bid to trace ‘key witness’ to ‘knife incident’ in Newport-on-Tay

Police are appealing to trace a “key witness” to an alleged knife incident in Newport-on-Tay.

Officers were called to the Fife town’s High Street at around 8.45pm on Friday to reports of a man in possession of a knife.

They briefly spoke to a man who saw what happened, but he left before his details could be taken.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear in court on Monday.

Officers want to speak with the man who witnessed the incident as they continue their investigation.

He is described as white and aged between 30 and 45.

Constable Joanne Stewart of St Andrews police station said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are appealing for the man, who is a key witness in our investigation, to please get in touch.

“He is described as white, aged between 30 and 45 years old.

“We would also ask any members of the public who saw what happened, or motorists with dash-cams who may have footage of the incident, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3911 of Friday August 16.