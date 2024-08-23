Bid to trace ‘key witness’ to ‘knife incident’ in Newport-on-Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Bid to trace ‘key witness’ to ‘knife incident’ in Newport-on-Tay

Officers were called to the Fife town's High Street at around 8.45pm on Friday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police were called to Newport-on-Tay's High Street. Image: Google Street View
Police were called to Newport-on-Tay's High Street. Image: Google Street View

Police are appealing to trace a “key witness” to an alleged knife incident in Newport-on-Tay.

Officers were called to the Fife town’s High Street at around 8.45pm on Friday to reports of a man in possession of a knife.

They briefly spoke to a man who saw what happened, but he left before his details could be taken.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear in court on Monday.

Police appeal to ‘key witness’ after alleged knife incident in Newport-on-Tay

Officers want to speak with the man who witnessed the incident as they continue their investigation.

He is described as white and aged between 30 and 45.

Constable Joanne Stewart of St Andrews police station said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are appealing for the man, who is a key witness in our investigation, to please get in touch.

“He is described as white, aged between 30 and 45 years old.

“We would also ask any members of the public who saw what happened, or motorists with dash-cams who may have footage of the incident, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3911 of Friday August 16.

More from Fife

Stagecoach bus
Teen threatened to 'slice and dice' passengers on Fife bus journey
Kieran Hudghton
Topless man threw brick from Fife footbridge, hitting moving car below
Fiona Audsley, owner and founder of Pittenweem Preserves Image: Pittenweem Preserves
Fife jam boss opens up on shock cancer diagnosis
The RAF chinook landed on Canongate primary School's playing fields in St Andrews.
Why a Chinook helicopter landed at a St Andrews primary school
7
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action
Fife high school pipe band stripped of world title after competition chaos
The Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade was founded in Fife.
Weekend of events planned in Fife to commemorate wartime links with Polish paratroopers
A92 near Fernie Castle
Stretch of A92 in Fife to shut for full weekend during roadworks
Craig and Charlie Reid of the Proclaimers, who are backing the suicide prevention song
Proclaimers back Fife family's suicide prevention mission through new charity song
Lorry and car collide on A92 near Laybank
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A92 in Fife for nearly 3 hours
R&S Cafe Bistro in Kirkcaldy is up for sale. Image: Central Business Sales
'Very successful' Kirkcaldy cafe put up for sale after 4 years