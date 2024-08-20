Ancrum Arms pub in Dundee reopening under new management

A Dundee pub is reopening under new management just weeks after the previous landlords left.

The Ancrum Arms on Logie Street has been taken over by the owners of city centre bar The Glass Bucket.

Business partners Grace Nichol, Fraser Marr, and Sean Kindlen are carrying out internal renovations before reopening the venue this Friday.

Grace, 26, who worked at the Ancrum Arms when she was 18, says the last few weeks have been “manic”.

She said: “We acquired some stock when the Ancrum Arms closed last month.

“We started talking about taking it over – initially it was a bit of a laugh and I was designing a logo and something clicked.

“Within two days of that conversation, we were putting an offer in.

“It’s been manic. We’ve been making some changes inside.”

The success of The Glass Bucket since it opened last year has been a factor in their decision to take on another pub.

‘Hard work ahead’ for new landlords of the Ancrum Arms

Grace added: “When I worked in the Ancrum Arms previously, it was always a very steady pub.

“Part of the issue, I think, is that it had been shut for too long after it reopened earlier this year.

“We know there is a lot of hard work ahead but the first year is always going to be a challenge.

“We’ve come through that at The Glass Bucket and are starting to see the reward of building up that clientele.

“We’re hoping to build that customer base back at the Ancrum Arms.

“We’ve already had some amazing feedback about bringing the Ancrum Arms back after making the announcement online.”

