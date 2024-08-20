Ancrum Arms pub in Dundee reopening under new management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ancrum Arms pub in Dundee reopening under new management

The owners of The Glass Bucket have taken over the venue.

By James Simpson
Grace Nichol and her partners are getting set to reopen the Ancrum Arms on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Grace Nichol and her partners are getting set to reopen the Ancrum Arms on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee pub is reopening under new management just weeks after the previous landlords left.

The Ancrum Arms on Logie Street has been taken over by the owners of city centre bar The Glass Bucket.

Business partners Grace Nichol, Fraser Marr, and Sean Kindlen are carrying out internal renovations before reopening the venue this Friday.

Grace, 26, who worked at the Ancrum Arms when she was 18, says the last few weeks have been “manic”.

She said: “We acquired some stock when the Ancrum Arms closed last month.

The Ancrum Arms.

“We started talking about taking it over – initially it was a bit of a laugh and I was designing a logo and something clicked.

“Within two days of that conversation, we were putting an offer in.

“It’s been manic. We’ve been making some changes inside.”

The success of The Glass Bucket since it opened last year has been a factor in their decision to take on another pub.

‘Hard work ahead’ for new landlords of the Ancrum Arms

Grace added: “When I worked in the Ancrum Arms previously, it was always a very steady pub.

“Part of the issue, I think, is that it had been shut for too long after it reopened earlier this year.

“We know there is a lot of hard work ahead but the first year is always going to be a challenge.

Sean Kindlen, Fraser Marr, and Grace Nichol outside the Ancrum Arms. Image: Grace Nichol

“We’ve come through that at The Glass Bucket and are starting to see the reward of building up that clientele.

“We’re hoping to build that customer base back at the Ancrum Arms.

“We’ve already had some amazing feedback about bringing the Ancrum Arms back after making the announcement online.”

Last month, the new landlord of the famous Phoenix bar in Dundee – Andy Robertson – spoke for the first time after succeeding previous owner Alan Bannerman.

