Dundee University crisis: What we know so far

Dundee University has been engulfed in a crisis since a £30 million funding deficit and potential job losses were revealed last month.

The alarming headline was swiftly followed by Principal Iain Gillespie’s sudden resignation.

That decision followed tough criticism from inside the institution over his management and apparently expensive travel record.

Angry staff have since had their say by backing a no-confidence vote in the remaining management team.

What is going on at this crucial city institution?

Our step by step timeline is set out below.

Deficit revealed

On November 13, The Courier reported job losses at Dundee University were “inevitable” as bosses grappled with a £30 million blackhole in the finances.

Principal Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff warning there would have to be reduction in staffing levels.

This prompted a flurry of interest as many insiders reached out to share serious concerns.

The cause of the funding crisis is complex, though university bosses blamed a significant reduction in international students this year.

We also revealed how, as a result of recruitment problems, 300 empty student hall beds were costing around £2 million.

But the scale of the deficit prompted accusations that the university’s executive had allowed it to “balloon” overnight.

Cost saving measures appeared to include the merger of the university’s dental and nursing school – a plan put on ice after Mr Gillespie resigned.

5-star principal’s largesse

Tough criticism from inside the university was aimed at Mr Gillespie. Staff were critical that he booked first class flights to the Far East and enjoyed 5-star hotel stays at the university’s expense.

The high spending left many furious and prompted questions about how the university’s finances had been handled.

We also revealed that months before his email warning of job losses, the university’s governing body handed Mr Gillespie a pay rise.

It took his salary to £305,000, nearly double what Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer earns.

Other senior managers, a team of vice principals, also earn more than the prime minister.

Governance and management concerns

The confusion about how such a large blackhole could develop then prompted questions from local politicians about who knew what and when.

The powerful “court” which oversees the running of Dundee University has come under scrutiny as a result.

A small surplus had been reported in recent years, and minutes from the body reveal the scale of the deficit was not discussed at a meeting weeks before it was made public.

“The scale of this failure of governance is a scandal,” one insider said.

The Courier also revealed how the university hired a senior member of staff despite an ongoing misconduct investigation by her previous employer.

Judy Finlay – also known as Zhi Qiu Finlay – joined from Coventry University in July 2021, two months after whistle blower allegations prompted an internal probe.

Staff have also expressed a lack of confidence in the university’s management, with 89% backing a no confidence vote.

Read more in detail on the twists and turns: