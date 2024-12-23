Dundee University crisis: What we know so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University crisis: What we know so far

Here's our timeline explaining what has gone wrong since a £30 million funding deficit led to revelations of business class flights and 5-star hotels.

Dundee university is in a financial crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University has been engulfed in a crisis since a £30 million funding deficit and potential job losses were revealed last month.

The alarming headline was swiftly followed by Principal Iain Gillespie’s sudden resignation.

That decision followed tough criticism from inside the institution over his management and apparently expensive travel record.

Angry staff have since had their say by backing a no-confidence vote in the remaining management team.

What is going on at this crucial city institution?

Our step by step timeline is set out below.

Deficit revealed

The university has become increasingly reliant on international students – particularly those from China. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

On November 13, The Courier reported job losses at Dundee University were “inevitable” as bosses grappled with a £30 million blackhole in the finances.

Principal Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff warning there would have to be reduction in staffing levels.

This prompted a flurry of interest as many insiders reached out to share serious concerns.

The cause of the funding crisis is complex, though university bosses blamed a significant reduction in international students this year.

We also revealed how, as a result of recruitment problems, 300 empty student hall beds were costing around £2 million.

But the scale of the deficit prompted accusations that the university’s executive had allowed it to “balloon” overnight.

Cost saving measures appeared to include the merger of the university’s dental and nursing school – a plan put on ice after Mr Gillespie resigned.

5-star principal’s largesse

Professor Iain Gillespie, former Principal of Dundee University. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Tough criticism from inside the university was aimed at Mr Gillespie. Staff were critical that he booked first class flights to the Far East and enjoyed 5-star hotel stays at the university’s expense.

The high spending left many furious and prompted questions about how the university’s finances had been handled.

We also revealed that months before his email warning of job losses, the university’s governing body handed Mr Gillespie a pay rise.

It took his salary to £305,000, nearly double what Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer earns.

Other senior managers, a team of vice principals, also earn more than the prime minister.

Governance and management concerns

The confusion about how such a large blackhole could develop then prompted questions from local politicians about who knew what and when.

The powerful “court” which oversees the running of Dundee University has come under scrutiny as a result.

A small surplus had been reported in recent years, and minutes from the body reveal the scale of the deficit was not discussed at a meeting weeks before it was made public.

Amanda Millar, chair of court at Dundee University. Image: Supplied.

“The scale of this failure of governance is a scandal,” one insider said.

The Courier also revealed how the university hired a senior member of staff despite an ongoing misconduct investigation by her previous employer.

Judy Finlay – also known as Zhi Qiu Finlay – joined from Coventry University in July 2021, two months after whistle blower allegations prompted an internal probe.

Staff have also expressed a lack of confidence in the university’s management, with 89% backing a no confidence vote.

Read more in detail on the twists and turns:

