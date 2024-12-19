3 Dundee University successes achieved while bosses preside over financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee University successes achieved while bosses preside over financial crisis

Despite the huge deficit facing the university, staff have often been at the cutting edge of research.

Dundee University Life Sciences
The university's life sciences school is world-leading. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Staff and students at Dundee University had a bumper year of cutting-edge success – despite the financial crisis facing the institution.

Researchers at the university are among the most cited experts in the world.

And even though there is a £30 million blackhole in the institution’s balance sheet, 2024 saw academics and students achieve huge strides.

Here we take a look at three groundbreaking wins from across the campus.

1. Pioneering unit leads the way on finding cures for cancer and Parkinson’s

Dundee University’s MRC Protein Phosphorylation and Ubiquitylation Unit (PPU) might not have the most catchy name, but the work under way at the research centre is often headline-grabbing.

The 200-strong community of researchers is at the forefront of identifying new treatments and cures for diseases once thought incurable.

The work of the unit was key to the development of over 40 new drugs being used to treat patients, including one for skin cancer.

Professor Ian Ganley. Image: Dundee University

And work is under way on conditions such as Motor Neurone Disease to Crohn’s, searching for treatments by understanding how signals are transmitted within the body’s cells.

Professor Ian Ganley, one of the unit’s boffins, received a prestigious award for his work there.

Other scientists at the university are also set to lead a new global Parkinson’s disease initiative.

With tens of millions of dollars of grant support, the project will focus on bridging basic science advances to industry-led drug development.

2. Fifth Dundee graduation for world’s first forensic jeweller

Students at the university have also contributed to a world-class reputation.

One, Dr Maria Maclennan, graduated for the fifth time in October picking up a masters in forensic art and facial imaging at the Caird Hall.

Dr Maria Maclennan. Image: Dundee University

The qualification means Maria can now reconstruct the face of a deceased person, adding another technique to her skillset which previously saw her become the world’s first forensic jeweller.

She uses her expertise to link artefacts found at crime scenes and tragedies to the deceased.

This unique knowledge has seen her called to respond to tragedies, from aviation disasters to terrorist incidents and collapsed buildings.

Previously, she worked on a project in Greece identifying migrants who lost their lives crossing the seas.

Dr Maclennan told the BBC: “We’re looking for clues, looking for evidence as to their identity, who they might have been, where they might have been travelling from and to, and really trying to reconstruct and give back an identity to these individuals who are either missing or have lost their lives.”

3. Vape law change

Earlier this year, PhD student and climate activist Laura Young – better known as Less Waste Laura on social media – achieved something many spend years trying to achieve.

Working with politicians, her campaign to ban disposable vapes went from the streets of Dundee where she collected to the devices to the corridors of power.

Laura started her campaign after seeing how many disposable vapes blighted the local community. Image: Laura Young.

The ban is set to come into force across the UK for June next year, and Ms Young’s input ensured the laws avoided any unintended consequences from an environmental perspective.

The climate activist hopes her work in this area will inform how the law changes as new products emerge.

