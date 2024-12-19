Dundee domestic abuser bit and hit terrified teenage partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee domestic abuser bit and hit terrified teenage partner

Liam Seivwright has been fined for his conduct towards his then-partner.

By Ciaran Shanks
Liam Seivwright
Liam Seivwright.

A Dundee domestic abuser who bit and punched his ex-partner and threatened to reveal intimate videos of her has been ordered to pay a fine.

Liam Seivwright ordered his partner to wear a knee-high skirt and flew into a rage after seeing old messages on her phone from other men.

The terrified girl shouted for help from a car window during one attack, before seeking refuge in a supermarket.

Seivwright, 20, admitted subjecting the then-16-year-old to months of abuse.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he grabbed her phone and smashed it after seeing messages received before their relationship started.

A couple of months later, Seivwright hit and bit her in a heated argument.

Video threat

Fiscal depute Sam Craib detailed how Seivwright exercised control over the girl when she made plans for a night out in Dundee.

“The accused saw that the complainer had a vest top on which he thought was too revealing.

“He was unhappy with what she was wearing.

“He said that she had no respect for him. The complainer told the accused to stop be ridiculous.

“She had a leather jacket on over the vest.”

While she was out with a friend, Seivwright repeatedly messaged her via Instagram and said he had videos of her performing a sex act.

The creep said: “Do you really want to play that game? That’s really dangerous.”

The videos were sent by the girl to Seivwright consensually but she did not realise he had kept them on another mobile phone.

Hit and bitten in row

The girl ended the relationship and became involved in a heated dispute in Seivwright’s car, while he was driving.

Mr Craib said: “The accused began shouting and the complainer pointed her finger and stated ‘don’t ever shout at me again’.

“The accused then pushed the complainer’s hand away and punched her to the side of her face.

“The complainer accidentally struck the accused to the mouth and the accused then grabbed hold of her right hand and bit her.”

She suffered cuts to her thumb, index and middle fingers.

The desperate woman shouted for help, before running into a B&M store.

Police were later told by the girl they were due to go on holiday and she wanted to buy a bikini.

However, Seivwright ordered her to only wear a swimming costume and said any skirts she wanted to wear had to be knee-length.

Tears in dock

Seivwright, of Dunholm Terrace, pled guilty to domestically abusive behaviour in  2023.

Solicitor Sarah Russo said: “He is extremely remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed.

“He was 18 at the time, this was his first serious relationship.

“He was, at that stage, emotionally immature and perhaps not equipped for a full-on, serious relationship.”

Seivwright, an apprentice roofer, broke down in tears in the dock when Mrs Russo described her client witnessing domestic abuse in his childhood.

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “These are very significant matters.

“I accept there was a degree of immaturity and on your part and in the relationship.

“Nevertheless, you repeatedly behaved in an illegal and criminal way towards your partner.

“In the normal course, that would result in a custodial sentence.

“Because of your lack of offending – and there’s been no offending since this matter – and also I am anxious to put further burdens on the public purse, I believe I can deal with this by way of a fine.”

Seivwright was ordered to pay £700 and was made subject to a non-harassment order lasting 18 months.

