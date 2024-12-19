Dundee domestic abuser bit and hit terrified teenage partner

A Dundee domestic abuser who bit and punched his ex-partner and threatened to reveal intimate videos of her has been ordered to pay a fine.

Liam Seivwright ordered his partner to wear a knee-high skirt and flew into a rage after seeing old messages on her phone from other men.

The terrified girl shouted for help from a car window during one attack, before seeking refuge in a supermarket.

Seivwright, 20, admitted subjecting the then-16-year-old to months of abuse.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he grabbed her phone and smashed it after seeing messages received before their relationship started.

A couple of months later, Seivwright hit and bit her in a heated argument.

Video threat

Fiscal depute Sam Craib detailed how Seivwright exercised control over the girl when she made plans for a night out in Dundee.

“The accused saw that the complainer had a vest top on which he thought was too revealing.

“He was unhappy with what she was wearing.

“He said that she had no respect for him. The complainer told the accused to stop be ridiculous.

“She had a leather jacket on over the vest.”

While she was out with a friend, Seivwright repeatedly messaged her via Instagram and said he had videos of her performing a sex act.

The creep said: “Do you really want to play that game? That’s really dangerous.”

The videos were sent by the girl to Seivwright consensually but she did not realise he had kept them on another mobile phone.

Hit and bitten in row

The girl ended the relationship and became involved in a heated dispute in Seivwright’s car, while he was driving.

Mr Craib said: “The accused began shouting and the complainer pointed her finger and stated ‘don’t ever shout at me again’.

“The accused then pushed the complainer’s hand away and punched her to the side of her face.

“The complainer accidentally struck the accused to the mouth and the accused then grabbed hold of her right hand and bit her.”

She suffered cuts to her thumb, index and middle fingers.

The desperate woman shouted for help, before running into a B&M store.

Police were later told by the girl they were due to go on holiday and she wanted to buy a bikini.

However, Seivwright ordered her to only wear a swimming costume and said any skirts she wanted to wear had to be knee-length.

Tears in dock

Seivwright, of Dunholm Terrace, pled guilty to domestically abusive behaviour in 2023.

Solicitor Sarah Russo said: “He is extremely remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed.

“He was 18 at the time, this was his first serious relationship.

“He was, at that stage, emotionally immature and perhaps not equipped for a full-on, serious relationship.”

Seivwright, an apprentice roofer, broke down in tears in the dock when Mrs Russo described her client witnessing domestic abuse in his childhood.

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “These are very significant matters.

“I accept there was a degree of immaturity and on your part and in the relationship.

“Nevertheless, you repeatedly behaved in an illegal and criminal way towards your partner.

“In the normal course, that would result in a custodial sentence.

“Because of your lack of offending – and there’s been no offending since this matter – and also I am anxious to put further burdens on the public purse, I believe I can deal with this by way of a fine.”

Seivwright was ordered to pay £700 and was made subject to a non-harassment order lasting 18 months.

