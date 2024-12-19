Dundee University staff overwhelmingly vote ‘no confidence’ in bosses over financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University staff overwhelmingly vote ‘no confidence’ in bosses over financial crisis

Staff at Dundee University panned the leadership of the remaining management team after principal Iain Gillespie quit suddenly.

Staff say they have no confidence in the management team remaining after the resignation of principal Professor Iain Gillespie.
By Alasdair Clark

Staff at Dundee University overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in the institution’s remaining management team today.

The vote – organised by the trade unions representing academics and support staff – revealed 89% had no confidence in the university’s bosses.

Over 1,300 votes were cast among a workforce of more than 3,000.

While the vote has no formal effect, it sends a strong message to the university’s governing court about the mood among staff.

Deputy principal Shane O’Neill has taken over from Iain Gillespie. Image: Dundee University

Union calls for staff involvement in university recovery

Dundee UCU, which represents academics and teaching staff, said: “Given the level of engagement and resounding no vote, it is clear that staff at the University of Dundee are extremely frustrated at how the current leadership is handling the crisis.”

Dr Melissa D’Ascenzio, a union representative, told The Courier: “The way the crisis has been handled, the lack of communication and transparency and accountability, does not give staff confidence that the same group of people will be able to oversee the financial recover.”

She said: “The university executive group should reflect very carefully on this vote and the message staff are trying to send them.

“Staff are asking to be heard and to contribute to the recovery plan. Both staff and the unions are feeling excluded from that.”

The result comes as the education institution grapples with a £30 million deficit that left staff fearing for their jobs.

Deputy vice-chancellor Professor Shane O’Neill has taken over day-to-day management of the university after the sudden resignation of Professor Iain Gillespie.

Mr Gillespie announced he would quit the £305,000 a year role with immediate effect earlier this month.

He had faced tough criticism from insiders over expense claims – including 5-star hotel stays – and dodging a principal’s question time event days after he told staff their jobs were at risk.

Senior staff leave Dundee University

His resignation is the latest in a series among the university’s senior management team – including the director of finance who stood down in August.

In November, just a week after the scale of the crisis was revealed, vice principal Wendy Alexander announced she too was leaving her role – which saw her lead efforts to recruit fee-paying international students.

All three are in roles critical to any financial recovery, and their exit prompted fury among staff who said they had escaped accountability after allowing the deficit to balloon.

Responding to vote, interim principal Shane O’Neill said a detail recovery plan would be brought forward in the new year.

“As an executive group we are working closely with our Court on a recovery plan to address the financial challenges facing the University.

“We are doing this so that we can build resilience and be fit for the long term in continuing to deliver outstanding education and research and to impact positively on our city, this region and beyond.

“That work is being carried out urgently, and we will not be diverted from our commitment to ensuring the University’s long-term sustainability.”

North East MSP Michael Marra said the result of the vote was “no surprise”.

He said: “This week I met with the remaining leadership and left them in no doubt as to the worries that their lack of communication and candour is fuelling.

“Management must now rapidly earn trust. If they cannot, any plan for turnaround will fail and their positions will be completely untenable.”

