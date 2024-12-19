Dundee University staff overwhelmingly vote ‘no confidence’ in bosses over financial crisis

Staff at Dundee University overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in the institution’s remaining management team today.

The vote – organised by the trade unions representing academics and support staff – revealed 89% had no confidence in the university’s bosses.

Over 1,300 votes were cast among a workforce of more than 3,000.

While the vote has no formal effect, it sends a strong message to the university’s governing court about the mood among staff.

Union calls for staff involvement in university recovery

Dundee UCU, which represents academics and teaching staff, said: “Given the level of engagement and resounding no vote, it is clear that staff at the University of Dundee are extremely frustrated at how the current leadership is handling the crisis.”

Dr Melissa D’Ascenzio, a union representative, told The Courier: “The way the crisis has been handled, the lack of communication and transparency and accountability, does not give staff confidence that the same group of people will be able to oversee the financial recover.”

She said: “The university executive group should reflect very carefully on this vote and the message staff are trying to send them.

“Staff are asking to be heard and to contribute to the recovery plan. Both staff and the unions are feeling excluded from that.”

The result comes as the education institution grapples with a £30 million deficit that left staff fearing for their jobs.

Deputy vice-chancellor Professor Shane O’Neill has taken over day-to-day management of the university after the sudden resignation of Professor Iain Gillespie.

Mr Gillespie announced he would quit the £305,000 a year role with immediate effect earlier this month.

He had faced tough criticism from insiders over expense claims – including 5-star hotel stays – and dodging a principal’s question time event days after he told staff their jobs were at risk.

Senior staff leave Dundee University

His resignation is the latest in a series among the university’s senior management team – including the director of finance who stood down in August.

In November, just a week after the scale of the crisis was revealed, vice principal Wendy Alexander announced she too was leaving her role – which saw her lead efforts to recruit fee-paying international students.

All three are in roles critical to any financial recovery, and their exit prompted fury among staff who said they had escaped accountability after allowing the deficit to balloon.

Responding to vote, interim principal Shane O’Neill said a detail recovery plan would be brought forward in the new year.

“As an executive group we are working closely with our Court on a recovery plan to address the financial challenges facing the University.

“We are doing this so that we can build resilience and be fit for the long term in continuing to deliver outstanding education and research and to impact positively on our city, this region and beyond.

“That work is being carried out urgently, and we will not be diverted from our commitment to ensuring the University’s long-term sustainability.”

North East MSP Michael Marra said the result of the vote was “no surprise”.

He said: “This week I met with the remaining leadership and left them in no doubt as to the worries that their lack of communication and candour is fuelling.

“Management must now rapidly earn trust. If they cannot, any plan for turnaround will fail and their positions will be completely untenable.”