EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University spending on 5-star hotels and business-class flights for principal revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University spending on 5-star hotels and business-class flights for principal revealed

Staff claim principal's luxury travel points to a 'culture of waste'.

Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal of Dundee University. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Professor Iain Gillespie, Principal of Dundee University. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Staff at Dundee University have blasted principal Iain Gillespie for “obscene” spending on international trips — including stays at a luxury Hong Kong hotel.

The Courier understands thousands of pounds worth of flights and hotels have been arranged for the university chief in the past 12 months.

They include a visit to Asia last November when more than £7,000 was spent on flights for Mr Gillespie and another unidentified staff member.

Return business-class flights between Edinburgh and Hong Kong were booked for the professor at a cost of £4,723.

The Courier found economy class tickets on the same route, at today’s prices, for under £500.

The second member of staff, identified as “LN”, travelled on a cheaper air fare, with their ticket costing £1,067.

‘Culture of waste’

We can also reveal Mr Gillespie was booked on business-class flights, worth more than £8,300, for a trip to China and Dubai next month before a university U-turn.

The City of Discovery institution insists significant savings have now been made on the jaunt, with the original flights re-booked on a premium economy fare.

But angry staff claim the initial decision, made just days before the principal told staff of “inevitable” job losses, highlights a culture of waste.

University policy is that economy tickets should be booked as standard but a spokesman said an agreement was reached, when Mr Gillespie took on the role, that he could travel premium economy or business class for long-haul travel.

Staff criticise ‘obscene’ spending

One insider said: “That they even thought it was OK to splash out like this when they knew the financial situation shows their disregard for staff on the ground.”

Another source said the spending on trips abroad was “obscene”.

Mr Gillespie, who we revealed this week earns more than £300,000, is due to visit China and Dubai in early December.

It comes just over a year after a Hong Kong trip that included a two-night stay for Mr Gillespie and the second member of staff at the five-star Grand Hyatt Hotel, costing £682 each.

The 5 star Grand Hyatt hotel in Hong Kong. Image: Shutterstock

The hotel boasts that it celebrates the “glamour of luxury travel”, offering facilities to “meet your every need”.

A University of Dundee spokesman insists the cost of the trip must be weighed against the value of global partnerships to the institution.

He said: “The principal is travelling to China where we have significant partnerships, including the Dundee International Institute of Central South University, and also opportunities to develop further collaboration.

“Our activity in China is a major part of our global strategy which brings in millions of pounds to the University every year, through student recruitment and in-country education and collaboration.

The university is facing a £30 million shortfall.

“That income is vital in considering our future sustainability.”

He added: “On Professor Gillespie’s appointment the chair of court provided authorisation that as principal he was permitted to travel premier economy or business class for long haul flights.”

In 2022-23, international students’ tuition fees were worth £78 million to the University of Dundee, around 24% of the institution’s income.

Scots students do not pay tuition fees but universities are free to charge their foreign counterparts.

International students are a key funding stream for the university. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Foreign students represent ‘crucial’ funding source

It represents a crucial funding stream – but the number of applicants has reduced significantly in recent years.

Critics say the sector is “over reliant” on international students, particularly those from China.

Kate Ogden, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said: “A fall in the number of international postgraduate students, together with rising staff costs as a result of upcoming increases in employers’ National Insurance, represents something of a perfect storm for Scottish universities’ finances.

She continued: “With tuition free for Scottish students in Scotland, if the Scottish Government wants to provide more funding to universities it will need to look to its own budget.

More from Scottish politics

Clued Up youth forum members (left) Deon, 16, and Sky, 18, at the Clued Up Project in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
What’s the impact of drug-related deaths on young people in Fife?
2
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Staff warned Dundee University 'could close in two years'
8
Joanna Cherry abuse
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-SNP MP Joanna Cherry to represent Eljamel patients
Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander to leave job
12
perth and kinross school strikes
John Swinney blames Labour tax increase for Dundee University job losses
Six months into his leadership of the SNP, it's clear John Swinney is leading a quiet revolution.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is leading a quiet SNP revolution
2
Jeremy Clarkson farmer tax protest
Fife MP says 'loud mouth' Jeremy Clarkson drowning out local farmers' death duty worries
19
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Dundee University principal misses staff question time after announcing job losses
20
Alyn Smith.
Ex-Stirling MP Alyn Smith eyes Holyrood comeback
6
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
EXCLUSIVE: Anger as Dundee University chief's pay hits £305k months before jobs put at…
9

Conversation