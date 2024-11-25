Care round-up: Perthshire service avoids potential closure and residents left without medication at Fife home

A Perthshire service has avoided potential closure and residents at a Fife home were left without medication for a week, according to the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise, Balbeggie, Perthshire

Current ratings

Wellbeing – 2

Leadership – not assessed

Staff – not assessed

Setting – not assessed

Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

November 5

Inspectors issued an improvement notice to the care home for adults with learning disabilities after concerns over restrictive practices.

It said the service must make changes around the use of restrictive practice.

The watchdog warned that the home’s care registration could be cancelled if there was no “significant improvement”.

However, inspectors said both requirements had been met during a recent inspection.

They found restrictive practices across the service had been reviewed and that risk assessments had been developed and implemented.

The inspectors added that there had also been an improvement in staff training.

A spokesperson for Balhousie said: “Our determined work continues and we are committed to making sure this vital service flourishes.”

Forth View Care Centre, Methil

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – not assessed

Staff – not assessed

Setting – not assessed

Planning – not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 2

Leadership – 2

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 2

Inspection date

October 28

Inspectors said people were supported by kind and compassionate staff.

However, several areas required improvement.

The Care Inspectorate found people did not always have access to prescribed medication and some residents were without medication for up to a week.

A month’s supply of medication had been delivered and was being checked during the inspection and was left in an unlocked room, putting people at risk of harm.

People’s pain was also not well managed and pain relief was not always provided.

The watchdog issued several requirements for the care home to complete by November 30.

A spokesperson for Balhousie says while it is “deeply disappointed”, the gradings “do not reflect the standards of care we expect and strive for throughout the group”.

They added: “The team at Forth View, and the wider BCG team, have wasted no time in addressing issues raised, working closely with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and the Care Inspectorate.

“Work is ongoing and the action plan, immediately put in place in response to requirements, is being met as quickly as possible to be certain that progress is robust.”

Elise Easton childminding, Dunfermline

Previous ratings

Care and support – 5

Environment – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – not assessed

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 1

Setting – 1

Leadership – 1

Staff – 1

Inspection date

October 23

The Care Inspectorate found Elise Easton put youngsters in her care at risk of harm.

She was found to have an explicit poster on the wall of her home and a “very limited understanding” of child protection in a scathing report.

While the watchdog said children experienced “a few warm interactions” which “supported positive relationships”, it was “very concerned… and found that their health, safety and welfare had been compromised as a result”.

Ms Easton told The Courier that she has “met all of the recommendations weeks ahead of the required dates”.

Storyville House, Kirriemuir

Previous ratings

Not available

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

Inspection date

October 21

Inspectors said staff worked well together and felt supported by the manager.

They added that the provider should continue to improve the environment and that people experience “meaningful” activities.

However, record-keeping needed to improve and some staff would benefit from further training in infection control.

The report also said that the service would benefit from additional administrative support as staff struggled to answer the phone.

Storyville House is part of Kennedy Care Group, which recently assured its remaining residents their future is secure after the closure of three homes.

Elizabeth House, Dysart

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

Inspection date

October 25

Inspectors said people experienced “compassionate” care and support.

Staff were also knowledgeable and well-trained.

The report added: “People lived in a safe and well-maintained environment but some areas were in need of refurbishment.”

Cowdenbeath After School Club, Cowdenbeath

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

Inspection date

November 1

The Care Inspectorate found children were “happy and engaged” at the club.

Children also told inspectors they enjoyed attending the club.

They benefitted from positive relationships with staff and were listened to.

The staff team were motivated, enthusiastic and genuinely cared for the children.

Children also had daily access to outdoor spaces.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.