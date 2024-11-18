Dunfermline childminder had explicit poster on wall and ‘very limited understanding’ of child protection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline childminder had explicit poster on wall and ‘very limited understanding’ of child protection

Inspectors found Elise Easton also didn't have emergency contact details for some kids during outings and failed to always give them nutritious meals.

By Neil Henderson
The Dunfermline childminder has been criticised. Image: PA
A Dunfermline childminder who had an explicit poster on the wall of her home and “very limited understanding” of child protection has been given a scathing report by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate found Elise Easton put youngsters in her care at risk of harm.

Inspectors also said Ms Easton had failed to consistently show “openness, honesty and transparency” when officials visited her home – where she runs her childminding service – last month.

The report branded all four areas of Ms Easton’s childminding service “unsatisfactory” – the lowest possible rating.

Findings after Dunfermline childminder inspection

Inspectors’ findings included that:

  • Ms Easton “did not have full registration information for children to take with them on trips and outings so that families could be contacted in the event of an emergency”
  • One unspecified outing “was not appropriate for children” and “had the potential to compromise (their) wellbeing”
  • Children were sometimes provided with meals and snacks that were not nutritionally balanced
  • Adequate sleep provision was not always available with some children allowed to sleep in buggies, putting them at risk
  • While the house was clean and well-presented, the playroom offered only a limited selection of resources and at times, children only had limited space to play due to overcrowding
  • Some items on display in the home were not appropriate for children, for example, a framed poster in the kitchen which contained explicit language

Dunfermline childminder ‘had very limited understanding of role in child protection’

The report said: “The childminder had a very limited understanding of their role in child protection and safeguarding which had the potential to put children at increased risk of harm.

“They were not confident about what to do, including contacting other professionals, if child protection or wellbeing concerns arose.

“They had also not completed relevant checks for people living in the home, in line with child protection guidance.

“In addition, a serious incident had the potential to compromise children’s health, safety and welfare, showing a lack of understanding in protecting children from harm.”

Inspectors order Dunfermline childminder to make improvements

While the Care Inspectorate said children experienced “a few warm interactions” which “supported positive relationships”, it was “very concerned… and found that their health, safety and welfare had been compromised as a result”.

Ms Easton – a registered childminder since 2002 with a history of good reports – has been ordered to make a series of improvements.

The report said since the visit on October 23, Ms Easton claimed to have replaced a buggy that was in “poor” condition, removed the explicit poster and completed child protection training – all of which will be checked at the next inspection.

Ms Easton has been contacted for comment.

The Courier’s latest care round-up includes a Perth worker who has been struck off and concerns over unattended medication in a Kirkcaldy home.

