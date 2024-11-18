Care round-up: Perth worker struck off and medication left unattended at Kirkcaldy home

A Perth care worker has been struck off and a Kirkcaldy care home has been told to improve after medication was left unattended.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

Services are graded on areas like wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Meanwhile, the SSSC regulates care professionals and their conduct.

Jill Fyffe, Perth

Perth care worker Jill Fyffe has been banned from the sector by the SSSC after attacking an 80-year-old woman.

She also kicked a police officer and tried to blame her actions on low blood sugar levels.

Fyffe denied allegations she assaulted the woman – who was in her care at the time – failed to co-operate with breath tests and kicked a police officer on an unclassified road near Wellwood, Longforgan, on April 22 2020.

She was found guilty at the end of a three-day trial in February.

Fyffe, who is diabetic, was placed on a curfew, banned from driving for two years and fined £500.

Barrogil House Care Home, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 5

Staff – 4

Setting – 5

Planning – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 3

Inspection date

November 1

Inspectors said care and support was delivered “respectfully and with kindness” at the home.

The leadership team was also praised, and they said staff “worked well as a team”.

However, medication management needed further attention and documentation could have been improved.

Inspectors found a sachet of medication and thickening agents for food were left unattended in the dining areas.

They said this was unsafe for vulnerable people.

The watchdog set two requirements to be met by January 3.

These include improvements around administering and storing medication as well as care support plans.

Amanda Dobson Child Minding, Dunfermline

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Setting – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – not assessed

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 5

Setting – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – 5

Inspection date

October 11

Inspectors said children experienced “warm, nurturing, and caring interactions”.

They added that the childminder had a “very good” understanding of children’s development and provided “effective support”.

She also showed a “strong commitment” to providing positive outcomes for children.

The report added that she “recognised the importance of fun”.

Abbotsford Care, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

Inspection date

October 21

Inspectors said the service was “striving for improvement” during the visit.

They said the environment was “clean and welcoming” but noted issues with staffing.

The report said that the number of staff on shift varied and that they impacted planning and routine.

It also said night staff faced challenges due to staffing levels and skill mix.

Staff training was also not undertaken as regularly as expected and residents had “limited opportunity to experience meaningful days”.

Richmond House, Crieff

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – not assessed

Staff – not assessed

Setting – not assessed

Planning – not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – not assessed

Staff – 5

Setting – not assessed

Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

October 23

Inspectors praised the service for meeting people’s “physical, psychological and social care needs”.

They also said a range of activities were provided within and outside the home.

There had also been investment in the building and plans for development of the indoor and garden areas.

However, the Care Inspectorate said the service could further develop its end of life and future/anticipatory care plans and processes around nutrition.

The home assured inspectors that action would be taken to address any issues.

The report also said staff worked well as a team and provided “high standards” of personal care.

Diann Baxter Child Minding, Forfar

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Inspection date

October 10

The Care Inspectorate said children felt “valued, loved and secure”.

Inspectors added that the childminder had “strong relationships” with families and provided a “relaxed, homely and welcoming atmosphere”.

There were also regular outings within the community.

