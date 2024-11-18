Care round-up: Perth worker struck off and medication left unattended at Kirkcaldy home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Perth worker struck off and medication left unattended at Kirkcaldy home

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
The latest care inspections include improvement requirements at Barrogil House in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
A Perth care worker has been struck off and a Kirkcaldy care home has been told to improve after medication was left unattended.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

Services are graded on areas like wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Meanwhile, the SSSC regulates care professionals and their conduct.

Jill Fyffe, Perth

Perth care worker Jill Fyffe has been banned from the sector by the SSSC after attacking an 80-year-old woman.

She also kicked a police officer and tried to blame her actions on low blood sugar levels.

Jill Fyffe.

Fyffe denied allegations she assaulted the woman – who was in her care at the time – failed to co-operate with breath tests and kicked a police officer on an unclassified road near Wellwood, Longforgan, on April 22 2020.

She was found guilty at the end of a three-day trial in February.

Fyffe, who is diabetic, was placed on a curfew, banned from driving for two years and fined £500.

Barrogil House Care Home, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 5
  • Planning – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 3

Inspection date

November 1

Barrolgil House. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said care and support was delivered “respectfully and with kindness” at the home.

The leadership team was also praised, and they said staff “worked well as a team”.

However, medication management needed further attention and documentation could have been improved.

Inspectors found a sachet of medication and thickening agents for food were left unattended in the dining areas.

They said this was unsafe for vulnerable people.

The watchdog set two requirements to be met by January 3.

These include improvements around administering and storing medication as well as care support plans.

Amanda Dobson Child Minding, Dunfermline

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – not assessed

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

October 11

Inspectors said children experienced “warm, nurturing, and caring interactions”.

They added that the childminder had a “very good” understanding of children’s development and provided “effective support”.

She also showed a “strong commitment” to providing positive outcomes for children.

The report added that she “recognised the importance of fun”.

Abbotsford Care, Glenrothes

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

Inspection date

October 21

Abbotsford Strathburn Lodge in Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson

Inspectors said the service was “striving for improvement” during the visit.

They said the environment was “clean and welcoming” but noted issues with staffing.

The report said that the number of staff on shift varied and that they impacted planning and routine.

It also said night staff faced challenges due to staffing levels and skill mix.

Staff training was also not undertaken as regularly as expected and residents had “limited opportunity to experience meaningful days”.

Richmond House, Crieff

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – not assessed
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – 5
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Planning – not assessed

Inspection date

October 23

Richmond House, Crieff. Crieff. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors praised the service for meeting people’s “physical, psychological and social care needs”.

They also said a range of activities were provided within and outside the home.

There had also been investment in the building and plans for development of the indoor and garden areas.

However, the Care Inspectorate said the service could further develop its end of life and future/anticipatory care plans and processes around nutrition.

The home assured inspectors that action would be taken to address any issues.

The report also said staff worked well as a team and provided “high standards” of personal care.

Diann Baxter Child Minding, Forfar

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

October 10

The Care Inspectorate said children felt “valued, loved and secure”.

Inspectors added that the childminder had “strong relationships” with families and provided a “relaxed, homely and welcoming atmosphere”.

There were also regular outings within the community.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

Conversation