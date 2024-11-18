Care round-up: Perth worker struck off and medication left unattended at Kirkcaldy home

A Perth care worker has been struck off and a Kirkcaldy care home has been told to improve after medication was left unattended.
The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
The Care Inspectorate organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.
Services are graded on areas like wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.
Meanwhile, the SSSC regulates care professionals and their conduct.
Jill Fyffe, Perth
Perth care worker Jill Fyffe has been banned from the sector by the SSSC after attacking an 80-year-old woman.
She also kicked a police officer and tried to blame her actions on low blood sugar levels.
Fyffe denied allegations she assaulted the woman – who was in her care at the time – failed to co-operate with breath tests and kicked a police officer on an unclassified road near Wellwood, Longforgan, on April 22 2020.
She was found guilty at the end of a three-day trial in February.
Fyffe, who is diabetic, was placed on a curfew, banned from driving for two years and fined £500.
Barrogil House Care Home, Kirkcaldy
Previous ratings
- Wellbeing – 4
- Leadership – 5
- Staff – 4
- Setting – 5
- Planning – 4
New ratings
- Wellbeing – 3
- Leadership – 4
- Staff – 4
- Setting – 4
- Planning – 3
Inspection date
November 1
Inspectors said care and support was delivered “respectfully and with kindness” at the home.
The leadership team was also praised, and they said staff “worked well as a team”.
However, medication management needed further attention and documentation could have been improved.
Inspectors found a sachet of medication and thickening agents for food were left unattended in the dining areas.
They said this was unsafe for vulnerable people.
The watchdog set two requirements to be met by January 3.
These include improvements around administering and storing medication as well as care support plans.
Amanda Dobson Child Minding, Dunfermline
Previous ratings
- Care, play and learning – 5
- Setting – 5
- Leadership – 5
- Staff – not assessed
New ratings
- Care, play and learning – 5
- Setting – 5
- Leadership – 5
- Staff – 5
Inspection date
October 11
Inspectors said children experienced “warm, nurturing, and caring interactions”.
They added that the childminder had a “very good” understanding of children’s development and provided “effective support”.
She also showed a “strong commitment” to providing positive outcomes for children.
The report added that she “recognised the importance of fun”.
Abbotsford Care, Glenrothes
Previous ratings
- Wellbeing – 3
- Leadership – 3
- Staff – 3
- Setting – 3
- Planning – 3
New ratings
- Wellbeing – 3
- Leadership – 3
- Staff – 3
- Setting – 4
- Planning – 4
Inspection date
October 21
Inspectors said the service was “striving for improvement” during the visit.
They said the environment was “clean and welcoming” but noted issues with staffing.
The report said that the number of staff on shift varied and that they impacted planning and routine.
It also said night staff faced challenges due to staffing levels and skill mix.
Staff training was also not undertaken as regularly as expected and residents had “limited opportunity to experience meaningful days”.
Richmond House, Crieff
Previous ratings
- Wellbeing – 4
- Leadership – not assessed
- Staff – not assessed
- Setting – not assessed
- Planning – not assessed
New ratings
- Wellbeing – 4
- Leadership – not assessed
- Staff – 5
- Setting – not assessed
- Planning – not assessed
Inspection date
October 23
Inspectors praised the service for meeting people’s “physical, psychological and social care needs”.
They also said a range of activities were provided within and outside the home.
There had also been investment in the building and plans for development of the indoor and garden areas.
However, the Care Inspectorate said the service could further develop its end of life and future/anticipatory care plans and processes around nutrition.
The home assured inspectors that action would be taken to address any issues.
The report also said staff worked well as a team and provided “high standards” of personal care.
Diann Baxter Child Minding, Forfar
Previous ratings
- Care, play and learning – 4
- Setting – 4
- Leadership – 4
- Staff – 4
New ratings
- Care, play and learning – 4
- Setting – 4
- Leadership – 4
- Staff – 4
Inspection date
October 10
The Care Inspectorate said children felt “valued, loved and secure”.
Inspectors added that the childminder had “strong relationships” with families and provided a “relaxed, homely and welcoming atmosphere”.
There were also regular outings within the community.
