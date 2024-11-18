‘My ragdoll cat Appa sees the sights of Dundee over my shoulder – and haunts the Howff on his walks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My ragdoll cat Appa sees the sights of Dundee over my shoulder – and haunts the Howff on his walks’

Dundee software engineer Declan tells The Courier about Appa - the cat on a leash who makes friends everywhere he goes.

Appa rides around on owner Declan's shoulder when he's feeling bold. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Appa is a ragdoll cat, but he acts more like a dog. He even goes walks on his leash.

At home, it sounds silly, but he’ll actually play tag with me.

He’ll chase me, tap me on the leg and then run away, as if I’m to chase him. It’s really adorable.

I got him last year, July 2023, sort of by accident.

He was my mum’s friend’s replacement cat, bought after hers went missing.

But then, five weeks after the original cat disappeared, it came back.

They couldn’t keep Appa along with the other cat, so had to look for a new home for him.

Appa the ragdoll cat in the Howff, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I was in need of a cat, so I got him – for free! And he’s like a top of the range cat, so that’s mad.

They just wanted to make sure he went to a loving home, which he has.

There’s a lot involved in looking after him, especially his coat. I have to brush him constantly. Every night I sit on the sofa, and he jumps on to the footstool, waiting to be brushed.

He plays like a dog with my mum’s cats. But you can also just leave him to do his own thing, which is nice.

I’ve had cats growing up, but he’s my first cat on my own.

Appa the ragdoll named after cult cartoon

Appa is named after the bison from Avatar: The Last Airbender, which is an anime cartoon from Nickelodeon.

When I was about 12, I said: ‘When I get my own cat, I’ll call him Appa.’ I’m 31 now, so it just took me a long time to get one!

He’s even got an arrow on his head, like Appa the bison – though it’s pointing up instead of down – which was really fortuitous.

Appa was a very bold kitten, always running around the flat – sometimes literally running up the walls at 5am, which was a bit of a nightmare.

I live near a busy road, so I couldn’t just let him out.

Declan regularly walks Appa on a leash around Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I thought I’d harness train him instead so I could take him out on a leash.

People online will advise you to let a cat get used to a harness for a couple of weeks before trying to take them outside with it. Some cats will just lie down and go floppy when you put it on them.

Not Appa. I just stuck it on him and he was like: ‘Oh, amazing.’ He was immediately totally fine, and we went out the same day.

Appa’s adventures around the Howff

I was walking around Dudhope Park for a while, but then I realised the Howff cemetery is way closer to me, and it’s nicer for him too.

There’s trees and flowers for him to explore, loads of interesting smells. And sometimes bunnies for him to chase – which he never catches, obviously!

That would be a shame for the bunnies.

He comes out of the flat in his backpack, which has a wee window. Then I take him out and walk him.

Appa the ragdoll cat sits on Declan’s shoulder when they get close to home in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Sometimes I keep the top of the backpack open and he peeks out. When we get close to home, he jumps up on to my shoulder and rides around.

I wish he’d do it all the time, it’s really cute.

We certainly get lots of people stopping us, he’s very popular. But he likes the attention, and I kind of do too.

Do you have a remarkable pet or unusual animal? Get in touch to share your Pet Tales at: PetTales@thecourier.co.uk

Conversation