Perth care worker who attacked 80-year-old woman banned from sector

A Perth care worker who attacked an 80-year-old woman has been banned from the sector.

Jill Fyffe attacked the elderly woman and kicked a police officer then tried to blame her conduct on low blood sugar levels.

She claimed she was having a hypoglycaemic attack when she was seen in a parked vehicle punching passenger Rosemary Thomson, 80.

Fyffe denied allegations she assaulted Ms Thomson – who was in her care at the time – failed to co-operate with breath tests and kicked a police officer on an unclassified road near Wellwood, Longforgan, on April 22 2020.

She was found guilty at the end of a three-day trial in February.

Fyffe, who is diabetic, was placed on a curfew, banned from driving for two years and fined £500.

After an investigation, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has banned her from working in the care sector.

The SSSC report said: “Your convictions call into question your suitability to work as a social service worker, particularly as they were committed in the course of you supporting AA [the victim], which demonstrates that you are willing to place other people at risk of harm.

“Your behaviour falls far short of the standards expected of a social service worker and amounts to behaviour that is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.”

It added: “While the behaviour that led to your convictions occurred on the same

date, it involved four separate incidents.

“They represent a loss of self-control and violate the fundamental tenets of the profession.”