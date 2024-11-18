Man, 29, reported after two-car crash on A9 near Forteviot

A 29-year-old man has been reported after a two-car crash on the A9 near Forteviot.

The incident took place at the junction with the B934 shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

Queues of up to 20 minutes in both directions were reported.

No one was injured as a result of the collision.

The man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a road traffic offence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55pm on Sunday November 17 2024, we were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 at its junction with the B934, near Forteviot.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any serious injuries.

“A 29-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a road traffic offence.”