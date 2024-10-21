Care round-up: Care homes threatened with closure in Perthshire and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Care homes threatened with closure in Perthshire and Fife

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including an improvement notice issued to ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including an improvement notice issued to ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise in Perthshire.

Care homes in Perthshire and Fife have been threatened with closure in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise, Balbeggie

  • Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 2, leadership – 2, staff – 2, setting – 2, planning – 3
  • New ratings: Wellbeing – 2, leadership – not assessed, staff – not assessed, setting – not assessed, planning – not assessed
  • Inspection date: September 5

Inspectors issued an improvement notice to the care home for adults with learning disabilities after concerns over restrictive practices.

By October 31, the home must ensure no person is subjected to restrictive practice unless it is to secure “their or other people’s, welfare and there are exceptional circumstances”.

The Care Inspectorate said the home must also put in place restraint plans for each service user and ensure staff have the “skills and experience required to meet people’s health, welfare and safety needs”.

ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise was issued with an improvement notice. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The watchdog has warned that the home’s care registration could be cancelled if there is not “significant improvement”.

During a visit, inspectors found that some “aspects of the culture of care and practice in the service demonstrated unnecessarily restrictive practice.”

The report said this approach “had the potential to be disabling for some people and could also be considered demeaning or degrading.”

Noah’s Ark Children’s Nursery, Lochgelly

  • Previous ratings: Not available
  • New ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 5
  • Inspection date: August 29
Noah's Ark in Lochgelly.
Noah’s Ark in Lochgelly. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said children were “happy and enjoying their time in the service”.

They reported parents “highly” valued the nursery and staff team and that there was a “warm, welcoming ethos”.

The Care Inspectorate recommended improvements in resources and quality assurance systems.

Gemma Akel Childminding, Dunfermline

  • Previous ratings: Not available
  • New ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – 5
  • Inspection date: August 23

Inspectors said language, literacy and numeracy were “promoted strongly” through play.

The childminder was also praised for “responsiveness to young children’s cues”.

She had also formed “positive relationships” with families.

Calaiswood School Nursery, Dunfermline

  • Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 6, setting – 6, leadership – not assessed, staff – not assessed
  • New ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – 5
  • Inspection date: September 17

Inspectors found staff had “calm, warm and loving” interactions with the child using the service at the time of the visit.

Calaiswood School in Dunfermline.
Calaiswood School in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

They said workers were “highly skilled and exceptional at meeting the child’s needs”.

Officials also added that “positive, trusting attachments” had been formed between the child and staff.”

The service also showed “commitment and dedication” to ensure the child “reached their full potential”.

Strathallan Out of School Club, Kirkcaldy

  • Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 3, staff – 4
  • New ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 5, leadership – 4, staff – 4
  • Inspection date: September 27

The watchdog said children benefitted from access to outdoor play spaces and “enjoyed their time in the club”.

Children told inspectors they were “listened to” and that their opinions were valued.

The small staff team was also found to be “kind and respectful”.

Lomond View Care Home, Falkland

  • Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 3, setting – not 3, planning – 3
  • New ratings: Wellbeing – 2, leadership – 2, staff – 2, setting – 4, planning – 2
  • Inspection date: October 3

Lomond View Care Home could be forced to close after a recent inspection uncovered issues around staff training and medication use.

The Care Inspectorate said the visit raised “significant concerns”, with inspectors reporting that people were ” at risk of harm as a result of not receiving their medication.”

Lomond View care home in Falkland.
Lomond View care home in Falkland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

They also said communication between staff was “poor” and that a handover was not given between shifts.

The watchdog has warned it could move to shut the home down if changes are not made and issued an improvement notice.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

Conversation