Topless thug terrorised Perth couple and told them ‘this house belongs to me’

Barry McQuaid visited the strangers in the middle of the night and threated to "cut" a woman he mistook for his girlfriend.

By Jamie Buchan
Barry McQuaid appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Barry McQuaid appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A topless thug terrorised a Perth couple at their home in the middle of the night, told them their house belonged to him and threatened to “cut” a woman he had mistaken for his girlfriend.

Barry McQuaid hammered and ranted at the front door of the Tweedsmuir Road property in the early hours of June 10 last year.

After swearing and making violent threats towards the couple, the drunken 37-year-old asked if he could come inside and use their toilet.

When arrested, McQuaid made a series of vile remarks to police, including a threat to rip one officer’s face off “like a balaclava”.

McQuaid, of Rannoch Road, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court heard he has since quit drinking.

Topless with head injury

Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said a woman at the house was woken up just after 1am.

“She was in her upstairs bedroom when she heard shouting and banging at the door,” the fiscal depute said.

“She looked out and saw the accused directly outside.”

The woman went to tell her partner, who was in the kitchen.

“He had also heard the banging,” Mr Duncan said.

“The complainer opened the door and saw the accused standing in front of him.”

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

McQuaid had “no clothes on his top half, and appeared to have cuts to his forehead and arms,” the court heard.

“The complainer formed the opinion that the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused stated that the house belonged to him and mistook the woman to be his girlfriend.”

He shouted: “Motherf*****, I’m going to cut you. My pals are here.”

Mr Duncan said: “The accused then asked to use the bathroom, and was refused.”

Threatened police

McQuaid walked away, but continued shouting and looking back at the couple.

Police were contacted and traced McQuaid nearby.

“He was immediately hostile to officers,” said Mr Duncan.

He told one cop: “I’m going to take your face off like a balaclava.”

And: “I’ll tear your f***ing insides out, you f***ing ginger.”

McQuaid used a disablist slur and added: “One day I’m going to put my life’s work into finding you and slashing your face.”

Actions were ‘inexcusable’

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, told the court: “Mr McQuaid had personnel issues and was using alcohol as a coping mechanism.

“He is ashamed and accepts full responsibility. He accepts the consequences of his actions.”

The court heard that McQuaid was “on a sickline” and unable to work.

He was however deemed suitable for doing unpaid work in the community.

But Ms Downham said her client still had 160 hours of outstanding unpaid work from another matter to complete.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told McQuaid: “You have expressed shame and fear in relation to how you behaved, and well you should.

“Your behaviour towards members of the public and then police officers was inexcusable.

“To make such threats must have brought significant fear to them.”

She noted McQuaid was remorseful and appeared to making efforts to put his offending behind him.

He was placed on a restriction of liberty order, confining him to his home between 7pm and 7am each night for 15 weeks.

