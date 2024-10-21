Career criminal used power tool to chop up benches at Perth football park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Career criminal used power tool to chop up benches at Perth football park

Thomas Devers told police he needed to keep a fire going, "otherwise he would die".

By Jamie Buchan
Thomas Devers.
Thomas Devers.

A drug addict used a power tool to chop up benches at a Perth football park.

Career criminal Thomas Devers told police he needed to keep a fire going, “otherwise he would die”.

The 40-year-old serial offender was caught on CCTV hacking into wooden benches at Seven Acres Park, home to Letham Football Club.

He appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted two charges of vandalism at the Newhouse Road site on September 17 last year.

The court heard he caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Devers, who has received more than 23 prison sentences throughout his extensive criminal career, will be sentenced next month – once he has completed his current jail term.

Caught on camera

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said: “At about 6.50am, police were called to attend at the park.

“There were concerns about the accused who had been seen lying on the ground next to a small fire.”

Officers told Devers he would be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Seven Acres Park is home to Letham FC. Picture: Steve Macdougall.

Mr Duncan said: “However, later that morning police received another call about damage to a bench at the locus.

“They viewed CCTV and saw the accused using a power tool to cut into benches.

“The power tool was recovered from a bush nearby.”

The fiscal depute said it cost about £1,700 to replace and install the benches.

Drinking in the park

When cautioned and charged, Devers told police: “I had no way to get home, so I had a fire to keep me warm. If I didn’t I would have died.”

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, said: “He had been at the park, drinking with some people.

“Someone set a small fire in the park area.

“The only thing Mr Devers can think of, was that he had been cutting the benches to fuel the fire.

“He knows that this was an unacceptable way to behave.

“At the time, he had a problem with drugs and alcohol.”

The court heard Devers, of Sauchie Place, Crieff, had successfully reduced his methadone intake.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Devers was jailed in February after he ransacked a parked car in the middle of the night, then alerted a neighbour to the damage he caused.

His own lawyer described his actions as “bizarre”.

He was jailed in 2022 following a trial in which he tried to persuade a sheriff that an illicit SIM card found stashed between his buttocks wasn’t his.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

