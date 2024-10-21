Trevor Carson: Losing Dundee No 1 spot to Jon McCracken made me even hungrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trevor Carson: Losing Dundee No 1 spot to Jon McCracken made me even hungrier

The experienced goalkeeper was back between the sticks at Motherwell on Saturday.

Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s 1-0 win at Motherwell was “what the doctor ordered” for both the Dark Blues and for returning goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Lyall Cameron’s first-half strike earned all three points at Fir Park but it was the shutout at the other end that drew the biggest satisfaction for the Dee.

A leaky defence had proved very costly in recent matches with criticism thrown at the young backline.

Dundee headed into the contest on the back of a run of four straight defeats.

Manager Tony Docherty rang the changes in North Lanarkshire, most notably in goal as Scotland goalie Jon McCracken was replaced by the experience of Trevor Carson.

But he admits the players in front of him deserve all the credit for earning the first league clean sheet of the campaign.

“It was what the doctor ordered,” Carson said.

Lyall Cameron wheels away after opening the scoring for Dundee. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
“We had to dig in.

“But I don’t remember any clear chances that they had. The lads were excellent defending our box, something we’d worked on all week.

“Scotty Fraser made a point before the game about how hard we’d worked on the training pitch.

“We’d conceded a lot of goals but last week we really focused on defending our box and cutting out the individual mistakes.

“To a man, everyone carried it out.

“We knew we’d have to defend our box at times and the lads in front of me were excellent.

“We showed real composure and, with the run we’d been on, that speaks volumes for the group.”

‘We won’t be dancing around’

There won’t be any getting ahead of things at Dundee, however.

It is just one victory and more are needed.

“It wasn’t all doom and gloom around the place,” Carson said of the recent few weeks.

“At the same time we won’t be dancing around on Monday as if we’d cracked it.

Trevor Carson
“It’ll be back to work.

“But we know we needed a win on Saturday. That was the message through the international break, we were coming here to win.

“You know what it’s like in football, you go on that losing streak and it snowballs. You lose seven or eight in a row and it’s a horrible place to be.

“First and foremost it was about nipping that in the bud.

“We’re not looking that far ahead but we need to make sure we take confidence.

“This league can be ruthless so it’s all focus on St Johnstone now who also had a good result on Saturday.”

Jon McCracken

Carson is hoping to keep his place after having to sit on the sidelines while Jon McCracken had the gloves.

The young goalie has earned himself a place in the last two Scotland squads.

However, Carson came in for his first Premiership appearance of the season after playing in the League Cup earlier in the campaign.

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken warms up at Hampden ahead of Portugal clash. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Should he keep the gloves for next week, the experienced Carson knows he must be on his game to stay between the sticks.

“I’ve had to be patient. Jon McCracken came in at the end of last season and has done really well,” Carson added.

“Everyone will agree he deserved to start the season.

“When you’re a goalkeeper you are either No 1 or you’re nothing, it can be horrible.

“You are waiting on a loss of form but I’ve always backed Jon when’s been playing and he was excellent with me on Saturday.

“We’ll keep that up. It’s all about the team at the end of the day. Of course, you want to contribute and it can be frustrating on a Saturday when you can’t do that.

“Not playing has made me even hungrier.

“I know there is stiff competition and that will keep me on my toes to keep my place.

“Just getting a taste of it, coming away from home and grinding out a 1-0 there’s no drug in the world can top that.

“It’s now up to me to keep performing.

“It is stiff competition, Jon is in the Scotland squad deservedly, he’s a young keeper with so much ability and I know I need to be on top of my game.”

