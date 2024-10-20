4 talking points as complete Dundee shock the form book at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 talking points as complete Dundee shock the form book at Motherwell

The Dark Blues ended their Premiership purgatory with a fine 1-0 win at Fir Park.

Dundee star Lyall Cameron celebrates his winner against Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Dundee star Lyall Cameron celebrates his winner against Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
By George Cran

There was an audible sigh of relief from the dark blue side of the city when the final whistle blew on Saturday at Fir Park.

There was a sense of a corner turned as players fell to their knees on the pitch and fans celebrated.

Dundee had ended their Premiership purgatory and could enjoy the sweet, sweet taste of victory in the top flight for the first time in what seemed an age.

If Tony Docherty was given the option to pick his desired reaction from that final nine minutes against Kilmarnock, it would have been this 1-0 win at Motherwell.

Offensively his side played some good stuff and fully merited the lead given by Lyall Cameron’s sharp finish on 38 minutes. They should really have scored more.

Cameron finds the bottom corner. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Cameron finds the bottom corner. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

And defensively they were strong, protecting that lead and keeping one of the league’s most in-form sides at bay.

Defensive strength that has eluded them far too often this term.

Three points on the board and suddenly Dundee are back in the top six.

Courier Sport was in Motherwell to analyse all the action from potentially one of the biggest moments of the season for the Dark Blues.

Shut out

It had been nine whole matches since Dundee kept a clean sheet.

Only their third of the season – the other two against League One opposition.

It’s been over six months since the Dark Blues earned a Premiership shut-out, 12 league matches.

Trevor Carson, Clark Robertson, Ryan Astley and Billy Koumetio celebrate their clean sheet at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson, Clark Robertson, Ryan Astley and Billy Koumetio celebrate Dundee’s clean sheet at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And boy was it welcome after conceding at least two goals in six of their previous seven matches.

The flak has been flying about that record, intensified after the disastrous collapse against Kilmarnock.

Dundee fronted up to that. And dispelled plenty of the doubt.

The Dark Blues have shown they can defend a lead and defend it well, something that will give a huge injection of confidence for the games to come.

Three points, up the road

A lack of clean sheets wasn’t the only part of Dundee’s recent run that has been improved.

Since the Premier Sports Cup group stage, wins have been far too thin on the ground.

Now, instead of no wins in the last six they have three in the last nine and seven in 14 in all competitions this season.

And you’d bet that will continue to improve in the games to come.

Dundee players salute away fans at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Dundee players salute away fans at Motherwell. Image: SNS

It’s also only a third away league win in 2024, too, while they’ve improved their poor record against Motherwell as well.

This is a first win at Fir Park since 2017 and now a second win in the last 15 against the Steelmen.

In the position Dundee allowed themselves to fall into, the style and the timing of this victory couldn’t have been better.

Carson

All eyes were on the team sheet around 2pm – would Trevor Carson come in for Jon McCracken after the Scotland man’s mistake against Kilmarnock?

When there’s an error like that and an experienced quality goalkeeper is waiting in the wings, a change is going to come.

Trevor Carson
Trevor Carson claims a high ball. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Come it did and Carson made a difference, even if he didn’t actually have much to do.

Just one save of note, pushing out a fierce Lennon Miller effort in the second half.

But there was a calm assurance that comes from experience.

A couple of key moments coming into bodies to deal with crosses helped, too.

All four of the players coming into the team took their chance.

Ryan Astley made his first league start since May and stood up strong, showing a dependability that belies his lack of action this term.

Fin Robertson tackles Motherwell star Lennon Miller. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson tackles Motherwell star Lennon Miller. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Fin Robertson put in a fine shift in central midfield, helping keep possession ticking over.

And Scott Fraser showed his class at times, his nous at others and provided an insurance to those around him – not the physical, defensive insurance Mo Sylla usually brings, instead a knowledge that Fraser will not lose the ball.

Fraser was everywhere and his race was run with about 15 minutes to go – all being well, that shift will no doubt help him get fully up to speed.

Vive la France

This was a full team – full squad – display from Dundee. So much so that it’s difficult to pick out any stand-out performances.

Lyall Cameron was very good and capped his performance with a goal.

At the back, though, it was the two French buddies who really showed their worth.

Ziyad Larkeche impressed again for Dundee. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche impressed again for Dundee at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

Ziyad Larkeche was a standout against Kilmarnock previously, a performance that deserved more than it got in terms of a result, and was so again.

A constant attacking threat down the left flank and a key part in the goal, Larkeche is really growing into his role at Dundee.

This, too, was his mate Billy Koumetio’s best showing since signing in the summer.

A huge physical presence at the back, the France U/20 international has tarnished some really promising displays with some big defensive errors.

There was none of that this time. Anything that came his way was dealt with.

A flashback to the goal conceded against Aberdeen surely crossed his mind in the first half when he found himself dealing with a long ball into the channel.

Billy Koumetio
Billy Koumetio applauds the Dundee fans after a fine display against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Instead of trying something cute, Koumetio launched the ball high into the stand.

Lessons learned indeed.

He was moved into the centre of the back three, possibly to focus his mind on defending first and foremost rather than progressing the ball forward.

It was a big show of confidence from the manager. One that was repaid.

As a whole, the defence was impressive.

One big error came in the second half when Ethan Ingram, unsighted by Clark Robertson in front, headed straight to Jair Tavares in the area. The Motherwell man blazed over.

A sure sign the luck is turning for Dundee.

Onwards and upwards for Tony Docherty and his men.

