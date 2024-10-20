Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near East End Park in Dunfermline

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Dunfermline.

Officers were called to the collision on Halbeath Road near East End Park on Saturday evening.

The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

The female driver of the car was fined in connection with a road traffic offence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and a motorbike in Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and the male rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The female driver of the car was given a fixed penalty noticed in connection with a road traffic offence.”