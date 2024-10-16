‘Serious concerns’ as Falkland care home threatened with closure

A care home in Fife has been threatened with closure after an inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

Falkland residence Lomond View has been issued with an improvement notice.

The notice, which comes after a recent visit, calls for the following:

Carers must record any issues relating to a user’s wellbeing.

Staff are trained to meet the needs of users.

Audits put in place to identify areas of improvement.

Improvement assessments of falls within the care home.

Medication is prescribed on time.

The Care Inspectorate warned that further action will be taken if there are no signs of improvement.

It has been given until December 6 to improve, or its registration may be cancelled.

Lomond View specialises in nursing, dementia and end-of-life care.

It can accommodate 50 residents.

Care Inspectorate warns Falkland care home about levels of care

A spokesperson said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Lomond View.

“The report of the inspection will be published on our website in due course.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents of the service.

“Because of our concerns about the safety of residents we have issued an improvement notice to the service. This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements.

“If we are not satisfied that sustained improvement has been made we will not hesitate to take further action.

“Anyone with a concern about a service can contact us on 0345 600 9527.”

Lomond View operators disappointed with notice

A spokesperson for Holmes Care Group, who operate Lomond View, said: “We pride ourselves on the high-quality care and support our hardworking team provides to residents every day.

“We therefore take all Care Inspectorate reports extremely seriously and are disappointed that their inspection has resulted in an improvement notice.

“The senior management team are closely supporting the home management team to implement the necessary improvements in the service.

“We are working with the Care Inspectorate to ensure that the improvements which have already been made are maintained and sustained for the long term.”

