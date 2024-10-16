Fife psychiatric ward urged to reduce patient numbers as staff pushed to the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife psychiatric ward urged to reduce patient numbers as staff pushed to the limit

Staff numbers at Stratheden Hospital have been reaching their 'threshold', according to a report.

By Kieran Webster
Stratheden Hospital.
Stratheden Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Concerns have been raised over the number of patients on a Fife psychiatric ward.

Staffing levels in the Muirview Ward at Stratheden Hospital are also “often” pushed to the limit, according to a Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland report.

Muirview Ward is a purpose-built unit with “uninterrupted views” of the countryside surrounding the hospital.

At the time of an unannounced inspection on July 25 it was home to 23 patients with a mix of diagnoses from mental illness to dementia and cognitive impairment.

Staffing levels at Ffie ward ‘a source of frustration’

The report said: “Muirview Ward could accommodate in the region of 20, or sometimes more than 20 individuals.

“We were concerned with limited nursing and allied health professionals available, the current bed capacity could be considered as too high.

“We heard from staff that the ward would, and often did, reach the threshold of how staff could effectively provide the care, treatment, and attention for each person.

“This was a source of frustration for staff as they endeavoured to provide care that was
person-centred, however, felt that this could be hindered due to staffing resources.”

It has been recommended that bosses review the current and maximum bed numbers at the ward.

Stratheden Hospital garden works stalled due to ‘lack of funding’

The report also highlighted “disappointment” at the lack of use of the garden, which inspectors were told was “not as used as often as staff and visitors would like” due to trip and fall hazards at a previous visit.

The hospital was criticised for failing to carry out improvement works to remedy this, but staff told inspectors they were struggling to secure funding for the repairs.

Staff at the ward were described as “magnificent”. Image: Shutterstock

The watchdog stated that during warm weather the garden would offer “invaluable” opportunities for additional therapeutic activities.

It is recommended that bosses begin work as a “matter of urgency”.

Concerns were also raised that the ward had a “lack of visible signage” which is “essential” for dementia patients.

Despite the concerns, the report also stated that nursing staff were described as “magnificent”.

Individuals were also keen to express their “gratitude” to members of staff.

An NHS Fife statement said: “The report outlined six recommendations and work is already underway to address these and we will respond fully to the Mental Welfare Commission with their 3-month deadline from publication of this report.

“NHS Fife is keen to see the garden area is accessible for patients and staff.

“Funding is being sought through several routes including the Fife Health Charity to enable our estates team to carry out landscaping and remedial works.”

