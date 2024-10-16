Fife psychiatric ward urged to reduce patient numbers as staff pushed to the limit

Concerns have been raised over the number of patients on a Fife psychiatric ward.

Staffing levels in the Muirview Ward at Stratheden Hospital are also “often” pushed to the limit, according to a Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland report.

Muirview Ward is a purpose-built unit with “uninterrupted views” of the countryside surrounding the hospital.

At the time of an unannounced inspection on July 25 it was home to 23 patients with a mix of diagnoses from mental illness to dementia and cognitive impairment.

Staffing levels at Ffie ward ‘a source of frustration’

The report said: “Muirview Ward could accommodate in the region of 20, or sometimes more than 20 individuals.

“We were concerned with limited nursing and allied health professionals available, the current bed capacity could be considered as too high.

“We heard from staff that the ward would, and often did, reach the threshold of how staff could effectively provide the care, treatment, and attention for each person.

“This was a source of frustration for staff as they endeavoured to provide care that was

person-centred, however, felt that this could be hindered due to staffing resources.”

It has been recommended that bosses review the current and maximum bed numbers at the ward.

Stratheden Hospital garden works stalled due to ‘lack of funding’

The report also highlighted “disappointment” at the lack of use of the garden, which inspectors were told was “not as used as often as staff and visitors would like” due to trip and fall hazards at a previous visit.

The hospital was criticised for failing to carry out improvement works to remedy this, but staff told inspectors they were struggling to secure funding for the repairs.

The watchdog stated that during warm weather the garden would offer “invaluable” opportunities for additional therapeutic activities.

It is recommended that bosses begin work as a “matter of urgency”.

Concerns were also raised that the ward had a “lack of visible signage” which is “essential” for dementia patients.

Despite the concerns, the report also stated that nursing staff were described as “magnificent”.

Individuals were also keen to express their “gratitude” to members of staff.

An NHS Fife statement said: “The report outlined six recommendations and work is already underway to address these and we will respond fully to the Mental Welfare Commission with their 3-month deadline from publication of this report.

“NHS Fife is keen to see the garden area is accessible for patients and staff.

“Funding is being sought through several routes including the Fife Health Charity to enable our estates team to carry out landscaping and remedial works.”