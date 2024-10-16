McDonald’s blames ‘council feedback’ for pulling out of plan for £4m Dundee restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald’s blames ‘council feedback’ for pulling out of plan for £4m Dundee restaurant

The corporation has withdrawn its planning application.

By Stephen Eighteen
The fast-food chain owns the land at Riverside Avenue. Image: Google Street View
The fast-food chain owns the land at Riverside Avenue. Image: Google Street View

McDonald’s has blamed feedback from the council for withdrawing its £4m proposal for a fourth restaurant in the city.

In August, the fast-food chain submitted a planning application to the council for a drive-through restaurant on land south of Riverside Avenue.

The 377 sqm premises would have been built adjacent to Dundee Airport, and create around 115 full and part-time jobs.

But the corporation has now pulled out of the scheme – although it still owns the land it wanted to build on.

McDonald’s pulls out after feedback from Dundee City Council

Andrew Crewther, senior acquisitions surveyor for McDonald’s, said: “Following a review of the proposals, and initial feedback from Dundee City Council, we have taken the decision to withdraw our application for a new McDonald’s restaurant at Riverside Avenue, Dundee.

“We remain fully committed to delivering a new restaurant in Dundee, and we are taking the necessary time to review our options moving forward.

“The site has remained vacant since 2006 and benefits from extant planning permission for two drive-thru units granted in March 2022.

“McDonald’s remains committed to maximising the potential of this location.”

Riverside Avenue site previously earmarked for Burger King

McDonald’s had claimed the new restaurant would generate between £50,000 and £60,000 in business rates per year for the council.

The land was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

However, Dundee Civic Trust and West End Community Council both feared it could cause an increase in car use due to limited pedestrian access.

Dundee Council has been approached for comment.

Are you glad McDonald’s has pulled out of the scheme? What would you like to see on the site? Let us know in the comments below. 

