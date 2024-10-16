McDonald’s blames ‘council feedback’ for pulling out of plan for £4m Dundee restaurant

McDonald’s has blamed feedback from the council for withdrawing its £4m proposal for a fourth restaurant in the city.

In August, the fast-food chain submitted a planning application to the council for a drive-through restaurant on land south of Riverside Avenue.

The 377 sqm premises would have been built adjacent to Dundee Airport, and create around 115 full and part-time jobs.

But the corporation has now pulled out of the scheme – although it still owns the land it wanted to build on.

McDonald’s pulls out after feedback from Dundee City Council

Andrew Crewther, senior acquisitions surveyor for McDonald’s, said: “Following a review of the proposals, and initial feedback from Dundee City Council, we have taken the decision to withdraw our application for a new McDonald’s restaurant at Riverside Avenue, Dundee.

“We remain fully committed to delivering a new restaurant in Dundee, and we are taking the necessary time to review our options moving forward.

“The site has remained vacant since 2006 and benefits from extant planning permission for two drive-thru units granted in March 2022.

“McDonald’s remains committed to maximising the potential of this location.”

Riverside Avenue site previously earmarked for Burger King

McDonald’s had claimed the new restaurant would generate between £50,000 and £60,000 in business rates per year for the council.

The land was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

However, Dundee Civic Trust and West End Community Council both feared it could cause an increase in car use due to limited pedestrian access.

Dundee Council has been approached for comment.

