McDonald’s eyes fourth Dundee restaurant as £4m plan submitted

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission for a drive-thru restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

By Laura Devlin
McDonald's has submitted an application for a new Dundee restaurant. Image: Shutterstock.
McDonald’s is looking to open its fourth Dundee restaurant as the fast food giant lodges plans for a new £4m premises in the city.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council seeking permission for a drive-through restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

If approved, the 377 sq.m store would sit directly adjacent to Dundee Airport and will also include 46 parking spaces and two electric vehicle charging bays.

McDonald’s say the venture will create 115 full and part-time jobs, adding to the already 488-strong Dundee workforce.

It’s also claimed the new restaurant will generate between £50,000 and £60,000 in business rates per year for Dundee City Council.

Riverside site vacant for almost 20 years

The Riverside Avenue site proposed for the new McDonald’s was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

However, the plans sparked ire from the West End Community Council and Dundee Civic Trust who both feared it could increase car use due to limited pedestrian access.

Despite this, planning permission was granted for development March 2022 but the site has remained unoccupied and unused.

burger king dundee
The development site (to the left in image) sits on Riverside Avenue, near an Amazon depot. Supplied by Google

Speaking on the new plans, Andrew Crewther, Senior Acquisitions Surveyor, McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd, said: “We are delighted to announce the submission of our proposals for a new restaurant in Dundee, marking the latest step in our project timeline.

“In addition to delivering substantial inward investment for the area, the restaurant would result in the creation of 115 jobs for local people.

“If approved, this site, which has remained vacant since 2006, will finally be revitalised. McDonald’s is committed to maximising the potential of this location, utilising its potential and bringing it back to life.”

