Home News Dundee

Burger King and coffee shop 24-hour drive-through in Dundee approved

By Katy Scott
March 15 2022, 5.27pm Updated: March 15 2022, 6.55pm
burger king dundee
The new restaurant is planned for the land just along from the Riverside Inn next to an Amazon depot.

Plans for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through in Dundee have been approved by the city council.

The new restaurant has permission to open on Riverside Avenue in Dundee’s West End, in a partnership with applicant Euro Garages.

It will sit alongside an as yet unnamed drive-through coffee shop, which would also operate 24/7, with each serving hot and cold food and drink for eating in or take-away.

Plot of land where new Burger King will be built.
The development site (to the left in image) sits on Riverside Avenue, near an Amazon depot.

Site owners Euro Garages say the development will have 47 car parking spaces with a minimum of two electric charging points.

Planning permission had already been granted in February 2021 for a very similar proposal for the spot just along from the Riverside Inn next to an Amazon depot.

However no firms had signed up to operate the sites.

This time Euro Garages, which has partnered with Starbucks in the past, say “two national food operators” have already agreed to fill the spaces.

Locals object to the “awful” plans

However, some local groups raised concerns about the development.

The West End Community Council and Dundee Civic Trust both feared it could increase car use due to limited pedestrian access.

The community council’s chairman Russell Pepper said the “awful” development “should not be built”.

He said it could divert trade away from local shops on Perth Road.

Dundee Civic Trust chairman, Donald Gordon, argued the proposal goes against the Scottish Government’s aim to reduce unnecessary car travel and the council’s plans to support existing centres.

burger king dundee
The road is accessed from a roundabout on Riverside Drive near Riverside Inn.

The city centre-first policy aims to discourage business plans that may divert commerce away from the city centre.

Despite the concerns raised, the plans were approved at Dundee City Council’s planning committee meeting on Monday night.

A statement from Euro Garages says: “Euro Garages are committed to expanding their presence in Scotland and this site represents one of several developments that they are pursing.

“Euro Garages have an innovative approach to roadside retail and fuel services. They have forged successful relationships with high profile national and globally recognised brands.

“The development will transform this currently vacant overgrown site and positively contribute to the aesthetic and visual quality of this part of the A85 gateway route into Dundee City Centre.”

