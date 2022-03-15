Dunfermline pay heartfelt tribute to Jackie Williamson after 1961 Cup-winning legend’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have paid tribute to one of their 1961 Scottish Cup-winning legends following the death of Jackie Williamson aged 89.

Signed from rivals Raith Rovers in March 1959, Williamson quickly made his Pars debut in a 3-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead and ,a month later, scored his only goal for the club in a 1-1 draw with Stirling Albion.

However, it was with the arrival of the legendary Jock Stein as manager a year later that the one-time inside-forward established himself as a first-team regular as a left-back and then at centre-half.

Williamson’s dedication to Dunfermline was highlighted in the Scottish Cup final in 1961 when he ignored earlier injuries to help the Fifers to a goalless draw against Celtic.

It is with great sadness that the club can inform our fans of the passing of one of Dunfermline’s Cup-winning legends from 1961, Jackie Williamson. ➡️ https://t.co/l45EsDiU2v pic.twitter.com/GQVNOyNPcX — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 15, 2022

A knee problem led to him being helped from the field before he re-emerged after half-time to soldier on, before having to again leave the pitch on a stretcher 12 minutes from time.

Even then, Williamson was seen hobbling up and down the wing for the final few minutes as Dunfermline held on for a replay.

Unfortunately, injury precluded him from turning out in the rematch, which the Pars won 2-0, but he was seen as an integral part of the club’s maiden Scottish Cup success.

Williamson recovered to play in five of the Pars’ European Cup Winners Cup matches the following season, including both legs against Hungarian champions Ujpest Dozsa.

Sadly, he suffered recurring problems with the knee he injured in the cup final and was forced into retirement at the end of season 1962-63 having made 154 appearances for Dunfermline.

Williamson then moved to Norfolk, where he had met wife Mauren as he carried out his national service, and spent the rest of his life in the area before – after a long fight – he eventually passed away following battles with dementia, a stroke, a heart attack and a tumour on his lung.

A Dunfermline statement read: “He remained, as he was that day at Hampden Park over sixty years ago, a warrior right up to the final whistle.

“On behalf of everyone at the club we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Jackie’s family.”

Williamson is survived by children David, Sandra, Ian and Barry, as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.