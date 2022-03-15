Dunfermline pay heartfelt tribute to Jackie Williamson after 1961 Cup-winning legend’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline pay heartfelt tribute to Jackie Williamson after 1961 Cup-winning legend’s death

By Iain Collin
March 15 2022, 5.28pm Updated: March 15 2022, 5.31pm
Jackie Williamson: Dunfermline Athletic legend and 1961 Scottish Cup winner
Dunfermline have paid tribute to one of their 1961 Scottish Cup-winning legends following the death of Jackie Williamson aged 89.

Signed from rivals Raith Rovers in March 1959, Williamson quickly made his Pars debut in a 3-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead and ,a month later, scored his only goal for the club in a 1-1 draw with Stirling Albion.

However, it was with the arrival of the legendary Jock Stein as manager a year later that the one-time inside-forward established himself as a first-team regular as a left-back and then at centre-half.

Williamson’s dedication to Dunfermline was highlighted in the Scottish Cup final in 1961 when he ignored earlier injuries to help the Fifers to a goalless draw against Celtic.

A knee problem led to him being helped from the field before he re-emerged after half-time to soldier on, before having to again leave the pitch on a stretcher 12 minutes from time.

Even then, Williamson was seen hobbling up and down the wing for the final few minutes as Dunfermline held on for a replay.

Unfortunately, injury precluded him from turning out in the rematch, which the Pars won 2-0, but he was seen as an integral part of the club’s maiden Scottish Cup success.

Williamson recovered to play in five of the Pars’ European Cup Winners Cup matches the following season, including both legs against Hungarian champions Ujpest Dozsa.

Sadly, he suffered recurring problems with the knee he injured in the cup final and was forced into retirement at the end of season 1962-63 having made 154 appearances for Dunfermline.

Jackie Williamson (middle right) stands behind legendary Pars manager Jock Stein

Williamson then moved to Norfolk, where he had met wife Mauren as he carried out his national service, and spent the rest of his life in the area before – after a long fight – he eventually passed away following battles with dementia, a stroke, a heart attack and a tumour on his lung.

A Dunfermline statement read: “He remained, as he was that day at Hampden Park over sixty years ago, a warrior right up to the final whistle.

“On behalf of everyone at the club we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Jackie’s family.”

Williamson is survived by children David, Sandra, Ian and Barry, as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

