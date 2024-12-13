SFA panel delivers VAR verdict on 3 huge Dundee United decisions amid talks over KMI initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

SFA panel delivers VAR verdict on 3 huge Dundee United decisions amid talks over KMI initiative

The weekly report is published on a Friday.

By Alan Temple
Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor.
Danny Armstrong's tackle, pictured, was not referred to the monitor. Image: SNS

The SFA’s weekly Key Match Incident (KMI) panel has delivered its verdict on three pivotal VAR decisions during Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock last weekend.

Danny Armstrong’s high tackle on Tangerines midfielder Vicko Sevelj and United’s penalty claim after Killie keeper Kieran O’Hara collided with Sam Dalby went under the microscope this week.

The five-person panel also weighed up the last-gasp penalty award to Kilmarnock after Richard Odada made contact with Bobby Wales in the box.

VAR Alan Muir urged referee Steven McLean to attend the monitor and, following a second look, the on-field official pointed to the spot. Bruce Anderson made no mistake from 12 yards to seal a point for Derek McInnes’ men.

Bruce Anderson slams home the spot-kick
Bruce Anderson slams home the spot-kick. Image: SNS

Courier Sport revealed this week that United chiefs held talks with SFA head of refereeing Willie Collum regarding the tackle on Sevelj and, more particularly, the merits of the KMI panel; in terms of its timing.

Nevertheless, another batch of judgements were released on Friday afternoon.

Danny Armstrong’s high tackle on Vicko Sevelj is not recommended for a VAR review: CORRECT (5-0)

The panel unanimously declared that Armstrong’s challenge on Sevelj should not have been a red card, with the notes simply reading: “The on-field decision was unanimously supported.”

Kieran O’Hara makes contact with Sam Dalby in the box but the incident is not recommended for a VAR review: CORRECT (5-0)

The officials were also firmly backed in their assessment that O’Hara’s challenge on Dalby was not a spot-kick. That incident was given a difficulty rating of 1, which indicates “a simple decision that all officials should get correct.”

Sam Dalby appears to get a fist to the side of the face from O'Hara
Dalby appears to get a fist to the side of the face from O’Hara. Image: SNS

Penalty awarded following a VAR review of Richard Odada’s challenge on Bobby Wales: CORRECT (4-1)

There was only one dissenting voice on the decision to award Kille a 92nd-minute spot-kick.

The judgement read: “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (4:1) deeming the onfield decision incorrect.

“The majority (4:1) believed VAR was correct to intervene and recommend a review for a penalty kick. One panelist believed that the on-field decision was correct and VAR was incorrect to intervene.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin addresses the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin 'blown away' by Dundee United fan event as Tannadice boss makes 'one…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United boss' VAR stand is 100% correct AND good use of…
Sam Dalby in action for Dundee United against Motherwell at Fir Park.
Motherwell vs Dundee United: Team news, head-to-head record and who is the card-happy ref?
Dundee United players celebrate against Killie
Dundee United: 'Best 90 minutes of season' against Kilmarnock is blueprint for Motherwell clash
Luca Stephenson strides forward in possession for Dundee United
Could Dundee United loan success attract more Liverpool starlets?
Dundee United players mob manager Jim McLean.
Jim McLean glory years began with Dundee United's 1979 League Cup win
Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega roars with delight
Emmanuel Adegboyega loan plan outlined by Norwich as Dundee United progress hailed
Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski at St Andrews
Kristijan Trapanovski fitness latest as Dundee United boss stays cool on Will Ferry absence
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin backs 'clarity' search after Dundee United's Willie Collum talks revealed
3
Steven McLean attends the monitor for the one and only time on Saturday
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hold Willie Collum talks as SFA panel comes under the microscope

Conversation