Enchanted Forest says visitor parking ‘disrupting doctors and patients’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Enchanted Forest says visitor parking ‘disrupting doctors and patients’

Organisers fear 'inconsiderate' road users could delay the response to emergencies at the town's hospital.

By Stephen Eighteen
Pitlochry Community Hospital.
Pitlochry Community Hospital.

The organisers of Enchanted Forest have raised safety concerns over “inconsiderate” parking by some of its visitors.

The annual autumn lights show is held at Faskally Wood – two miles from Pitlochry town centre.

Ticketholders are bused to and from the venue from Fishers Hotel, and Blair Athol Distillery for those with accessibility needs.

A guide to visitor parking in Pitlochry town centre is on the Enchanted Forest website.

However, the attraction reports that visitors have been parking inappropriately at the hospital on Ferry Road.

Enchanted Forest visitors ‘causing disruption to doctors and patients’

A post on the Enchanted Forest’s Facebook page said: “We all admire the hard work and dedication of our emergency services so when we hear that some visitors are parking at the doctor’s surgery and community hospital, causing real disruption to doctors and patients, it makes us very sad indeed.

“This is also the ambulance route for responding to medical emergencies in the region.

“Please, please use the public parking locations identified on our official parking page only and leave plenty time in your journey planning to park considerately.

“We would hate to think that someone may experience a delay in receiving the vital emergency care that they need because an ambulance can’t get through, or a doctor cannot get parked.”

‘No parking left’ in Pitlochry

Some Facebook users reacted by condemning the culprits parking at the hospital.

One posted: “Never had a problem parking, whether this is on or not.

“I don’t think people plan or consider parking at all.

“I thought parking wardens were about but if not maybe they should be, a ticket would soon make people that do it reconsider their choice.”

This year’s lights show. Image: Enchanted Forest/Robert Ricciuti

However, others suggested they may have had nowhere else to go.

“There’s no parking left anywhere,” one person posted.

“We came last year but won’t be back due to lack of parking.”

This year’s light show runs from October 3 to November 3.

The 2024 edition, titled Symphony of Nature, celebrates the natural world and the ‘harmonies’ created by the animals of Faskally Wood.

Read The Courier’s review of the 2024 Enchanted Forest

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Railway Station.
Woman attacked and 'threatened with violence' on Perth to Montrose train
Families enjoying Cupar fireworks display in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
18 brilliant Bonfire Night events around Angus, Fife, Perth and Stirling this year
Liz Dewar and Lynda Mccaughey.
Inside Taymouth Castle as Victorian landmark opens doors to locals after multi-million-pound refurbishment
A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind, which forecasters predict will reach 50mph on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Tayside and Fife braces for 'disruption' one year on from Storm Babet as yellow…
Kirsten Cameron has credited her success to growing up in Perth. Image: Kirsten Cameron/ Instagram
Perth influencer credits business success to growing up in Fair City
Gillian Thomson admitted assaulting a man in Fleshers Vennel, Perth
Grieving woman jailed for exploding fist assault in Perth city centre
Taymouth Castle
Taymouth Castle: Campaigners slam 'salami slicing' developers after 400 attend open day
2
Susan Scott at Ropemakers Close in Perth.
Disused toilet facility in Perth city centre to become cinema and art hub
2
Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, comet
Gallery: Courier readers capture 'comet of the century' in stunning photos
A Police Scotland officer.
Missing Perthshire woman traced 'safe and well'

Conversation