Enchanted Forest says visitor parking ‘disrupting doctors and patients’

The organisers of Enchanted Forest have raised safety concerns over “inconsiderate” parking by some of its visitors.

The annual autumn lights show is held at Faskally Wood – two miles from Pitlochry town centre.

Ticketholders are bused to and from the venue from Fishers Hotel, and Blair Athol Distillery for those with accessibility needs.

A guide to visitor parking in Pitlochry town centre is on the Enchanted Forest website.

However, the attraction reports that visitors have been parking inappropriately at the hospital on Ferry Road.

Enchanted Forest visitors ‘causing disruption to doctors and patients’

A post on the Enchanted Forest’s Facebook page said: “We all admire the hard work and dedication of our emergency services so when we hear that some visitors are parking at the doctor’s surgery and community hospital, causing real disruption to doctors and patients, it makes us very sad indeed.

“This is also the ambulance route for responding to medical emergencies in the region.

“Please, please use the public parking locations identified on our official parking page only and leave plenty time in your journey planning to park considerately.

“We would hate to think that someone may experience a delay in receiving the vital emergency care that they need because an ambulance can’t get through, or a doctor cannot get parked.”

‘No parking left’ in Pitlochry

Some Facebook users reacted by condemning the culprits parking at the hospital.

One posted: “Never had a problem parking, whether this is on or not.

“I don’t think people plan or consider parking at all.

“I thought parking wardens were about but if not maybe they should be, a ticket would soon make people that do it reconsider their choice.”

However, others suggested they may have had nowhere else to go.

“There’s no parking left anywhere,” one person posted.

“We came last year but won’t be back due to lack of parking.”

This year’s light show runs from October 3 to November 3.

The 2024 edition, titled Symphony of Nature, celebrates the natural world and the ‘harmonies’ created by the animals of Faskally Wood.

