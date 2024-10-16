Dundee rocker Kyle Falconer to become a dad for the fourth time

Dundee rocker Kyle Falconer has revealed he is to become a father for the fourth time.

The View frontman posted a picture of a Ninewells Hospital ultrasound on his Instagram story with the words ‘Chaos pending Falconer #6’.

The light-hearted comment referred to what will become the sixth member of the Falconer family after himself, fiancee Laura Wilde, 30, and children Wylde, 7, Winnie, 5, and two-year-old Jet.

Laura posted the same picture of the ultrasound on her Instagram profile, as well as a photo of herself with a small bump in her tummy visible.

Followers posted messages congratulating the pair, who were due to get married in Las Vegas this month.

Kyle, 37, also told The Courier in August that the family had cut short their planned year of travelling around the globe after he found combining it with his gigs exhausting.

“We got a bit sick of the campervan,” the former Brougthy Ferry resident said. “It’s been mad, but a good few months.”

The pregnancy news comes after The View announced they would perform a gig at Fat Sams on December 8 as part of their upcoming tour.

The Dryburgh group played their biggest-ever headline show at Slessor Gardens last month as part of the Summer Sundays event.