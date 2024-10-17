Nearly £640k spent on improvement works to Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth in lead up to closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Nearly £640k spent on improvement works to Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth in lead up to closure

Live Active Leisure forked out more £235k on new lights and a lift in the months before the facility was flooded last October and nearly £240k on a new gym.

Bell's Sports Centre after it flooded in October. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bell's Sports Centre after it flooded in October. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Nearly £640k was spent on improvement works to Bell’s Sports Centre in the two years leading up to its closure.

The disaster-hit facility has been shut since it was submerged in water 12 months ago after flood gates were left open at the North Inch during storms.

The building was then closed down by Perth and Kinross councillors in August following a decision taken in May at the request of Live Active Leisure (LAL).

Through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, The Courier can reveal that LAL wasted hundreds-of-thousands-of-pounds on upgrades to the complex in the months leading up to its closure.

In some cases, money was still being paid after October’s flooding.

Over £235k on lights and lifts

In February 2023, around six months before the centre was flooded, LAL began work on a new lift at Bell’s which would go on to cost the organisation a total of £118,818.

Ironically, a £4,200 payment was made for a “lift flood barrier” on April 22 2024, months after the centre was wiped out.

Flooding at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

LAL also forked out £118,046 to install new arena lights at the facility, with payments on those beginning in April 2023, only a few months before it shut.

The final payment for the work was sent on August 16 2024, nearly a year after the centre was last in use for sports.

In total, LAL continued to spend £32,838 on the instillation of the lights and the lift since the facility shut to the public last October.

More than £1.1m spent on moving gyms

The largest outlay from Live Active Leisure was the costs for a new gym at Bell’s after the organisation decided to move out of Rodney Pavilion in the summer of 2022.

LAL spent £238,458 from July 2022 to January 2023 setting up the new gym, the main expense being equipment.

The organisation also spent an additional £14,282 on branding for the new facility.

Following the October flood, LAL decided to move their gym provision to Dewars Centre.

Perth Indoor Bowling club members. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The controversial decision, taken without any consultation, confirmed the end of indoor bowling in Perth and drew criticism from Age Scotland.

The costs associated with moving the provision from Bell’s to Dewars was estimated at around £900k by LAL – who run Perth and Kinross Council’s leisure output.

In total, the organisation will have spent over £1.1m in two years on relocating their gym since the decision to vacate Rodney Pavilion.

Rodney Pavilion has now reopened as a privately-owned gym.

What Live Active Leisure say

A spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “I can confirm that the expenses made from December 12 2023 to May 6 2024 were for repairs and refurbishment relating to the reinstatement of the lift to service the building that has remained open and continues to be open post flood.

“The payment made on the August 16 2024 was for the retention fee relating to lighting installation in the main arena carried out in 2023.

“I would add that where appropriate equipment installed under this refurbishment has been recycled and used in the new gym at Dewars Centre.”

