How horse riding is giving deaf and blind Dundee children confidence and friendships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How horse riding is giving deaf and blind Dundee children confidence and friendships

Outings and activities other children take for granted are difficult for deaf and blind youngsters - but a charity is ensuring they do not miss out.

Brodie Worsley with his pony Cherry at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Brodie Worsley with his pony Cherry at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Since losing his sight due to a brain tumour, Brodie Worsley, 11, has struggled with activities other children take for granted.

But as he climbs onto a horse for a riding lesson his face lights up.

Brodie is on a day out organised for blind and deaf children and teenagers from Dundee.

Vision and hearing impairment is isolating for children.

They are often bullied or have few friends. They can find it difficult to do things and go places other children do.

But North East Sensory Services aims to change that, by providing outings tailored to them through its Young People’s Sensory Service.

Over the October holiday, children have also tried curling and have been to inflatable fun park Innoflate.

Brodie and Cherry are led round the enclosure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Horse-riding is Brodie’s favourite and this is his third lesson.

Sitting astride pony Cherry, he says: “My first time I was really nervous. When you get up on the horse it feels quite high but you start riding and it quickly starts to feel normal.

“We did curling as well. It was fun. It was really slippery!”

How deaf and blind children are building confidence in Dundee

Brodie, who uses a white stick, was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of six and had a year and a half of chemotherapy.

The tumour irreversibly damaged his optic pathway. He has no vision in his right eye and limited vision in his left.

After his treatment he returned to Claypotts Castle Primary School as he had visual memory of the building and has friends there.

Building up some speed and confidence. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

But he struggles with anxiety.

His mum Claire watches as the group trot around an enclosure at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre.

She says it’s only recently that Brodie has been healthy enough to try such activities.

“These are all new experiences for Brodie.

“It’s great that he gets the opportunity through NESS to do all these things, otherwise he would struggle.

Instructor Leanne MacKay teaches the pupils how to control their horses, with YPSS coordinator Diana Daneels (left). Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The first time [horse-riding] he was really, really frightened because he has lived in a bubble for the best part of his life.

“Coming out of his comfort zone was a big thing for him because he didn’t really have a childhood for the last six years.

“But the second time, he took to it like a duck to water because he had got over that initial fear.

“He’s made friends through this too who are all in similar situations and have that understanding.”

Amy Donoghue, 17, is one of those friends.

Amy Donoghue with her horse Bonny. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She is blind in her left eye and has limited vision in her right.

The Grove Academy pupil loves riding so much she is back for her fifth lesson.

She says: “It’s really good, you’re up high.

“It’s a different experience and I like animals so it relaxes me.

“I also did curling and we went to Foxlake [East Lothian adventure centre] in the summer.”

Mainstream activities can be difficult for deaf and blind children

When asked if she would find these activities difficult without YPSS she says: “Probably, because I would never do these sorts of things.

“[NESS] is really fun because you get to meet different people.

“I’m learning sign language because there’s a deaf person in my group.”

All the children in Brodie and Amy lesson’s are visually impaired. There’s a lesson straight after for hearing impaired children.

Usually the two groups are together for activities but for riding they are apart due to their different communication needs.

Riding instructor Leanne MacKay adapts her teaching methods to suit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Claverhouse riding instructor Leanne Mackay has adapted her teaching methods to suit the children.

For example, she shows each pupil individually how to make their horse walk by gently pressing their feet with her hand into the animals’ sides.

She says: “I love watching them progress; it’s just amazing to see the difference in them all.

“They all come in and leave with a big smile on their face.”

YPSS is run by NESS young people’s coordinator Diana Daneels

NESS young people’s coordinator Diana Daneels started YPSS in May last year. Image:  Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It allows children and young people to try new hobbies and make new friends. Ultimately, it aims to build their confidence.

As well as holiday activities, provision includes a Saturday youth group and a baby sensory group.

Children and young people have also enjoyed paddle boarding, archery and climbing.

Paddle boarding at Monikie Country Park. Image: North East Sensory Services.

Social isolation, says Diana, is a big problem for deaf and blind children.

Being unable to fully participate in mainstream activities can make them feel embarrassed and excluded.

“They simply can’t access the same type of activities as other young people,” she explains.

A bridge for deaf and blind children in Dundee

“They need a lot more time to settle into something. Their confidence is often a lot lower. You need to explain things and take time to build their confidence.

“For other activities in the community, that’s just not there.

“Even though they want to be inclusive they only have so many staff to actually do this kind of thing.

“That’s what we are trying to bridge.

A bracing trot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We always do things within the local community so we are the stepping stone towards that confidence building.

“If they become confident enough, hopefully they will come to these kinds of activities by themselves too.”

Indeed some of the group intend to continue riding lessons at Claverhouse independently.

Another aim of YPSS is to bring blind and deaf children and teenagers together.

“Often these kids don’t have friends,” says Diana.

“They can be severely bullied at school.

“We want them to come and meet other people like them who have the same issues and to make friends.”

And friendships have already formed within the group.

When Brodie did Dundee Kiltwalk in August, Amy was there to cheer him on.

“It’s really nice to see these dynamics grow,” says Diana.

YPSS was launched in Dundee last May following the success of a similar service run by Diana for 10 years in Grampian.

More information about the service can be obtained by emailing Diana.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Brodie Worsley with his pony Cherry at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dementia The Musical: Creator Ron is defying diagnosis and bringing production 'home' to Dundee
Debbie tries some face yoga with Fife teacher Natalie.
What is face yoga? I tried it with a Fife expert and here's what…
Brodie Worsley with his pony Cherry at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Stirling's menopause-friendly running group is making important strides
Brodie Worsley with his pony Cherry at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fife man blinded at birth on using technology to help make life easier
Health features writer Debbie Clarke and the other participants who took part in a sound bath in a Fife yurt.
What is a 'sound bath'? I went to a Fife yurt to find out…
Brodie Worsley with his pony Cherry at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside children's mental health delays as referrals spike by 400%
6
Health features writer Debbie Clarke tries Pilates with pygmy goats at a Fife farm.
I tried Pilates with pygmy goats at a Fife farm - What did I…
John Justice, owner of Dundee's Pillars Bar, with a pint of beer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee beer fans: 'Shrinking pints won't make us drink less'
12
Fife mum Erin was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 26. She is pictured with husband Aaron and daughter Sophia.
Fife mum Erin's family dream comes true after breast cancer battle
Brodie Worsley with his pony Cherry at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
From St Andrews golf marshal to global businessman: How a shocking health diagnosis transformed…

Conversation