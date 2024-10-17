Dementia The Musical: Creator Ron is defying diagnosis and bringing production ‘home’ to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dementia The Musical: Creator Ron is defying diagnosis and bringing production ‘home’ to Dundee

Dundee-born Ron Coleman is taking his prolific dementia activism to new heights as he stages his original music at the Rep.

Dementia the Musical is now on stage, after being conceived by dementia activist Ron Coleman. Image: Kelman Greig-Kicks/Supplied.
Dementia the Musical is now on stage, after being conceived by dementia activist Ron Coleman. Image: Kelman Greig-Kicks/Supplied.
By Garry Fraser

Dementia is certainly not a laughing matter, but thanks to the imagination and inspiration of Dundee-born Ron Coleman, it is a singing matter.

Ron – who now resides on the Isle of Lewis – conceived the idea of Dementia the Musical following his own diagnosis of vascular dementia six years ago.

It all started because Ron wanted people “to see and hear a different narrative about dementia and to stop seeing dementia as a death sentence, showing that we can be productive after a diagnosis”.

“I wrote this as a story of hope,” explains the 66-year-old.

Ron Coleman and Pauline Lockhart in rehearsals for Dementia The Musical.
Ron Coleman and Pauline Lockhart in rehearsals for Dementia The Musical. Image: Kelman Greig-Kicks.

“I have a diagnosis of vascular dementia myself and though I have had changes in my life because of my condition, I only started writing after my diagnosis.”

Musical tells story of three dementia activists

Since then, Ron has written poetry and plays and has curated the first Scottish dementia arts festival in his prolific burst of creativity.

Even the amputation of his right leg due to a gangrenous wound didn’t stop his drive to remove the stigma of dementia.

And he has been instrumental in all aspects of Dementia The Musical, including casting and production, as well as working closely with musical director Sophie Bancroft and director Magdalena Schamberger.

Ross Allan and Pauline Lockhart on stage in Dementia The Musical.
Ross Allan and Pauline Lockhart on stage in Dementia The Musical. Image: Kelman Greig-Kicks.

Add to that writing some of the lyrics and attending set design meetings, if this enterprise is anyone’s “baby”, it’s his.

“I started this project as a play over three years ago as I wanted to honour the work of [dementia activists] James McKillop, Nancy McAdam and Agnes Houston,” he says.

“These are the three characters the play is all about.”

Ron Coleman ‘force of nature’ says director

Magdalena was quick to recognise the potential of this ground-breaking musical.

“From the very beginning, I have found the unexpected juxtaposition of a musical about dementia both interesting and refreshing,” she says.

“The musical tells the story of James, Agnes and Nancy’s challenges and achievements.

Agnes Houston, James McKillop and Nancy McAdam - the dementia activists that the play is based on.
Agnes Houston, James McKillop and Nancy McAdam – the dementia activists that the play is based on. Image: Supplied.

“All three continue to fight against the stigma of diagnosis, challenge the vocabulary used to describe people with dementia and promote the view of being seen as persons with feelings, rather than just sufferers.

“And Ron Coleman is a force of nature, an inspiring human being and campaigner who likes to challenge perceptions. So I was delighted when he asked me to direct the production and did not have to think twice!”

Spread the word, tread bigger boards

Both Ron and Magdalena were delighted when funding from Creative Scotland allowed them to bring the imagined musical into reality.

And with an “amazingly talented cast of four”, it’s a production Magdalena is excited to see on stages like the Dundee Rep, St Andrews’ Byre Theatre and the MacRobert Arts Centre.

“I have created several performances for people living with dementia, their families and professional carers,” she explains.

Director Magdalena Schamberger jumped at the chance to work on Dementia The Musical.
Director Magdalena Schamberger jumped at the chance to work on Dementia The Musical. Image: Kelman Greig-Kicks.

“These are regularly performed in care homes, community spaces and theatres. However, to enable meaningful participation, we tend to keep audience numbers small.

“Dementia The Musical gives an exciting opportunity to reach larger audiences numbers and also, hopefully, touch people who are not directly affected by dementia themselves.

“It may take some audience members by surprise, most certainly give reason for hope and perhaps ignite a dormant spirit of activism in audiences.”

Dementia The Musical, by Ron Coleman is at Dundee Rep on October 18 at 7.30pm, at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on October 22 at 7pm, and at the MacRobert Arts Centre, Stirling, on October 30 at 7.30pm.

Conversation