Dementia The Musical: Creator Ron is defying diagnosis and bringing production ‘home’ to Dundee

Dementia is certainly not a laughing matter, but thanks to the imagination and inspiration of Dundee-born Ron Coleman, it is a singing matter.

Ron – who now resides on the Isle of Lewis – conceived the idea of Dementia the Musical following his own diagnosis of vascular dementia six years ago.

It all started because Ron wanted people “to see and hear a different narrative about dementia and to stop seeing dementia as a death sentence, showing that we can be productive after a diagnosis”.

“I wrote this as a story of hope,” explains the 66-year-old.

“I have a diagnosis of vascular dementia myself and though I have had changes in my life because of my condition, I only started writing after my diagnosis.”

Musical tells story of three dementia activists

Since then, Ron has written poetry and plays and has curated the first Scottish dementia arts festival in his prolific burst of creativity.

Even the amputation of his right leg due to a gangrenous wound didn’t stop his drive to remove the stigma of dementia.

And he has been instrumental in all aspects of Dementia The Musical, including casting and production, as well as working closely with musical director Sophie Bancroft and director Magdalena Schamberger.

Add to that writing some of the lyrics and attending set design meetings, if this enterprise is anyone’s “baby”, it’s his.

“I started this project as a play over three years ago as I wanted to honour the work of [dementia activists] James McKillop, Nancy McAdam and Agnes Houston,” he says.

“These are the three characters the play is all about.”

Ron Coleman ‘force of nature’ says director

Magdalena was quick to recognise the potential of this ground-breaking musical.

“From the very beginning, I have found the unexpected juxtaposition of a musical about dementia both interesting and refreshing,” she says.

“The musical tells the story of James, Agnes and Nancy’s challenges and achievements.

“All three continue to fight against the stigma of diagnosis, challenge the vocabulary used to describe people with dementia and promote the view of being seen as persons with feelings, rather than just sufferers.

“And Ron Coleman is a force of nature, an inspiring human being and campaigner who likes to challenge perceptions. So I was delighted when he asked me to direct the production and did not have to think twice!”

Spread the word, tread bigger boards

Both Ron and Magdalena were delighted when funding from Creative Scotland allowed them to bring the imagined musical into reality.

And with an “amazingly talented cast of four”, it’s a production Magdalena is excited to see on stages like the Dundee Rep, St Andrews’ Byre Theatre and the MacRobert Arts Centre.

“I have created several performances for people living with dementia, their families and professional carers,” she explains.

“These are regularly performed in care homes, community spaces and theatres. However, to enable meaningful participation, we tend to keep audience numbers small.

“Dementia The Musical gives an exciting opportunity to reach larger audiences numbers and also, hopefully, touch people who are not directly affected by dementia themselves.

“It may take some audience members by surprise, most certainly give reason for hope and perhaps ignite a dormant spirit of activism in audiences.”

Dementia The Musical, by Ron Coleman is at Dundee Rep on October 18 at 7.30pm, at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on October 22 at 7pm, and at the MacRobert Arts Centre, Stirling, on October 30 at 7.30pm.