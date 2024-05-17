Perth charity trust which built Bell’s Sport Centre ‘disappointed’ by closure

The charity trust which funded Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth say they are disappointed with the council’s decision to close the popular facility.

The Gannochy Trust built the centre in 1968 and have been major backers of subsequent renovations and developments at the North Inch complex.

On Wednesday, Perth and Kinross councillors agreed to shut down the facility at the request of Live Active Leisure who were in charge of running it.

Bell’s will close on August 31, putting jobs at risk and he future of numerous indoor court clubs at risk.

Age Scotland has also raised concerns over the loss of indoor bowling which is played by older generations.

Bell’s should benefit the people of Perth

Bell’s Sports Centre was originally called the Gannochy Trust Sports Complex when it opened more than four decades ago.

A spokesperson for the Trust told The Courier: “As the main funder of the original Bell’s Sports Centre and a major contributor to subsequent developments at the facility, the Gannochy Trust is disappointed that sport services are to be withdrawn.

“The trust has no controlling influence over the building, however we hope that Perth and Kinross Council and Live Active Leisure will now give careful consideration to the future of Bells to ensure it continues to benefit the people of Perth and the wider area.”

The building was recently given B-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), meaning the dome and original changing rooms will need to be retained in whatever plans come forward.

‘Extremely worrying’: Age Scotland

The decision to close Bell’s will have a knock on effect for other sports, including indoor bowling.

The gym that is currently located at the North Inch centre will be moved to the Dewars Centre and will replace the only bowling carpet in the city – effectively ending the sport in Perth.

Indoor bowlers have been left outraged by the axing of their club, which was done without consultation, and say it will leave older players cut off from sport and their social lives.

Age Scotland, the national charity for older people, called the manner of the closure “extremely worrying”.

The charity’s chief executive, Katherine Crawford, said: “The closure of the bowling club would take away not only members’ opportunity to exercise and stay active, but also the vital social connections formed through taking part,” said

“It can be difficult to make new friends in later life, but taking part in a social sport like bowls can be a great way to meet up with like-minded people on a regular basis and can help create lasting friendships between people who might not have met otherwise.

“It’s important for councils to consider the needs of all residents and ensure sporting facilities and opportunities are accessible and available to everyone, as well as taking steps to ensure those who have lost out on valuable exercise space are accommodated.”

Live Active Leisure and councillors confirmed they had not been able to find a location to host indoor bowls before agreeing to close Bell’s.

Councillors voted to close centre

Perth and Kinross councillors voted unanimously to close the centre on Wednesday after it was recommended by council officers at the request of Live Active Leisure.

The centre was hit by severe flooding in October after the flood gates at the North Inch were left open during a storm.

Operational costs, future flooding fears and a lack of insurance cover were all major factors in the closing down the centre despite the outcry from sports clubs.

Eric Drysdale, deputy leader of the council, called the closure ‘sad but necessary’.

He said: “For me this decision to approve Live Active Leisure’s formal request to cease operations from Bell’s in just three months time is sad, very sad indeed, but unfortunately necessary in all the circumstances.”

Bells’ was already earmarked for closure as part of plans to build a new leisure facility in the city to replace it, Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

A proposal for the new facility, called PH20 by the council, was knocked back by councillors as it did not feature leisure swimming or an ice rink.

Fresh plans will come forward again in August but it’s not believed the replacement complex will be built until at least 2028.

The Courier is running a campaign to Protect Perth Leisure and to build an ambitious facility to cater for all sports and people.