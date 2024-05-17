Perth charity trust which built Bell’s Sport Centre ‘disappointed’ by closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth charity trust which built Bell’s Sport Centre ‘disappointed’ by closure

Age Scotland has also raised concern over Perth and Kinross Council's decision to shut down the North Inch complex.

By Sean O'Neil
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The charity trust which funded Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth say they are disappointed with the council’s decision to close the popular facility.

The Gannochy Trust built the centre in 1968 and have been major backers of subsequent renovations and developments at the North Inch complex.

On Wednesday, Perth and Kinross councillors agreed to shut down the facility at the request of Live Active Leisure who were in charge of running it.

Bell’s will close on August 31, putting jobs at risk and he future of numerous indoor court clubs at risk.

Age Scotland has also raised concerns over the loss of indoor bowling which is played by older generations.

Bell’s should benefit the people of Perth

Bell’s Sports Centre was originally called the Gannochy Trust Sports Complex when it opened more than four decades ago.

Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Trust told The Courier: “As the main funder of the original Bell’s Sports Centre and a major contributor to subsequent developments at the facility, the Gannochy Trust is disappointed that sport services are to be withdrawn.

“The trust has no controlling influence over the building, however we hope that Perth and Kinross Council and Live Active Leisure will now give careful consideration to the future of Bells to ensure it continues to benefit the people of Perth and the wider area.”

The building was recently given B-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), meaning the dome and original changing rooms will need to be retained in whatever plans come forward.

‘Extremely worrying’: Age Scotland

The decision to close Bell’s will have a knock on effect for other sports, including indoor bowling.

The gym that is currently located at the North Inch centre will be moved to the Dewars Centre and will replace the only bowling carpet in the city – effectively ending the sport in Perth.

Indoor bowlers have been left outraged by the axing of their club, which was done without consultation, and say it will leave older players cut off from sport and their social lives.

Perth Indoor Bowling club members. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Age Scotland, the national charity for older people, called the manner of the closure “extremely worrying”.

The charity’s chief executive, Katherine Crawford, said: “The closure of the bowling club would take away not only members’ opportunity to exercise and stay active, but also the vital social connections formed through taking part,” said

“It can be difficult to make new friends in later life, but taking part in a social sport like bowls can be a great way to meet up with like-minded people on a regular basis and can help create lasting friendships between people who might not have met otherwise.

“It’s important for councils to consider the needs of all residents and ensure sporting facilities and opportunities are accessible and available to everyone, as well as taking steps to ensure those who have lost out on valuable exercise space are accommodated.”

Live Active Leisure and councillors confirmed they had not been able to find a location to host indoor bowls before agreeing to close Bell’s.

Councillors voted to close centre

Perth and Kinross councillors voted unanimously to close the centre on Wednesday after it was recommended by council officers at the request of Live Active Leisure.

The centre was hit by severe flooding in October after the flood gates at the North Inch were left open during a storm.

Operational costs, future flooding fears and a lack of insurance cover were all major factors in the closing down the centre despite the outcry from sports clubs.

Eric Drysdale, deputy leader of the council, called the closure ‘sad but necessary’.

Councillor Eric Drysdale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He said: “For me this decision to approve Live Active Leisure’s formal request to cease operations from Bell’s in just three months time is sad, very sad indeed, but unfortunately necessary in all the circumstances.”

Bells’ was already earmarked for closure as part of plans to build a new leisure facility in the city to replace it, Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

A proposal for the new facility, called PH20 by the council, was knocked back by councillors as it did not feature leisure swimming or an ice rink.

Fresh plans will come forward again in August but it’s not believed the replacement complex will be built until at least 2028.

The Courier is running a campaign to Protect Perth Leisure and to build an ambitious facility to cater for all sports and people.

