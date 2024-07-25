First look inside Rodney Pavilion as ex-St Johnstone goalie gets keys to Perth gym

The new owner of Perth’s Rodney Pavilion has promised it’s in safe hands.

Former St Johnstone goalkeeper Kevin Cuthbert collected the keys to the much-loved landmark on Wednesday.

Kevin, who’s been working as a personal trainer since 2011, has bought the Rodney Pavilion from Perth and Kinross Council.

He triumphed over four other bids to be named preferred buyer earlier this year.

And now he’ll begin the hard work of restoring the Rodney to its former glory.

Kevin is planning a £700,000 facelift to create the Rodney Fitness Centre.

He says the aim is to provide a modern and accessible gym which respects the history and heritage of the 92 year-old building.

And the dad-of-two can’t wait to get stuck in.

“Coming from Perth and being part of the community, I know what this building means to people,” he said.

“There’ll be people in Perth who don’t know the name of my business. But everyone knows the Rodney.

“And being a part of that is going to elevate us.”

New owner has big plans for Rodney Pavilion

Kevin, who played in goal for St Johnstone from 1998-2008, already has a boutique gym in Perth.

He opened Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training by the lade side in 2020.

It now has more than 400 members.

And he says it’s been a dream to take over the Rodney Pavilion for a number of years.

The building, in Rodney Gardens, operated as a gym until 2022 when Live Active Leisure moved its kit to Bell’s Sports Centre.

It was built in 1932 and was formerly used by General Accident as a recreation space for employees.

Kevin’s modernisation plans include a new mezzanine level, café and shop.

The gym facilities will include a strength and conditioning zone, fitness class arena, and wellness studio with consultation rooms.

Kevin says he wants to build on his existing small group training session model, as well as introducing a traditional gym membership with a wide choice of classes.

“We are also looking to partner with an established cafe operator, physiotherapists and massage therapists,” he added.

The target is to open in spring 2025 when the existing business will transfer over.

And its hoped the Rodney Fitness Centre will create 10 new jobs in addition to the current team of six.

‘Encouraging to see a local business expand’

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing handed over the keys to Kevin and his wife Suzanne, who is a director in the business, on Wednesday.

He said: “As a council, we are delighted that Rodney Fitness Centre will continue to benefit the health and wellbeing of our local community.

“Kevin’s enthusiasm, expertise and drive is certain to enable delivery of a fantastic facility.

“It is also encouraging to see a local business expand with the city and I wish Kevin, and the KCPT team, a successful and prosperous future in this historic venue.”

The Rodney Pavilion was put on the market last summer.

The council initially offered to hand it over to neighbours in a community asset transfer. But no bids were received in time for the deadline.