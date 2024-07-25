First look inside Rodney Pavilion as ex-St Johnstone goalie gets keys to Perth gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

First look inside Rodney Pavilion as ex-St Johnstone goalie gets keys to Perth gym

New Rodney Pavilion owner Kevin Cuthbert gave The Courier a tour of the building and shared his plans to reopen it as a gym.

Kevin Cuthbert smiling outside Rodney Pavilion
Kevin Cuthbert is the new owner of the Rodney Pavilion in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

The new owner of Perth’s Rodney Pavilion has promised it’s in safe hands.

Former St Johnstone goalkeeper Kevin Cuthbert collected the keys to the much-loved landmark on Wednesday.

Kevin, who’s been working as a personal trainer since 2011, has bought the Rodney Pavilion from Perth and Kinross Council.

He triumphed over four other bids to be named preferred buyer earlier this year.

And now he’ll begin the hard work of restoring the Rodney to its former glory.

Kevin Cuthbert leaning against mirror in Rodney Pavilion gym
New Rodney Pavilion owner Kevin Cuthbert got a look inside this week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Kevin is planning a £700,000 facelift to create the Rodney Fitness Centre.

He says the aim is to provide a modern and accessible gym which respects the history and heritage of the 92 year-old building.

And the dad-of-two can’t wait to get stuck in.

Entrance to Rodney pavilion with collapsed ceiling and debris all over carpet
The Rodney Pavilion entrance needs work but new owner Kevin is up for the challenge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Coming from Perth and being part of the community, I know what this building means to people,” he said.

“There’ll be people in Perth who don’t know the name of my business. But everyone knows the Rodney.

“And being a part of that is going to elevate us.”

New owner has big plans for Rodney Pavilion

Kevin, who played in goal for St Johnstone from 1998-2008, already has a boutique gym in Perth.

He opened Kevin Cuthbert Personal Training by the lade side in 2020.

It now has more than 400 members.

And he says it’s been a dream to take over the Rodney Pavilion for a number of years.

Kevin Cuthbert smiling inside Rodney Pavilion gym
Kevin inside the main gym hall at the Rodney Pavilion. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The building, in Rodney Gardens, operated as a gym until 2022 when Live Active Leisure moved its kit to Bell’s Sports Centre.

It was built in 1932 and was formerly used by General Accident as a recreation space for employees.

Kevin’s modernisation plans include a new mezzanine level, café and shop.

Rodney pavilion gym interior
No shortage of space inside the Rodney. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Space inside Rodney Pavilion
The new cafe could go here. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The gym facilities will include a strength and conditioning zone, fitness class arena, and wellness studio with consultation rooms.

Kevin says he wants to build on his existing small group training session model, as well as introducing a traditional gym membership with a wide choice of classes.

“We are also looking to partner with an established cafe operator, physiotherapists and massage therapists,” he added.

Kevin Cutbert next to overgrown area outside Rodney Pavilion
New owner Kevin Cuthbert hopes to make use of some of the neglected space outside the Rodney Pavilion too. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Weeds growing through window frame at Rodney Pavilion
Not all of the weeds are on the outside at the Rodney. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The target is to open in spring 2025 when the existing business will transfer over.

And its hoped the Rodney Fitness Centre will create 10 new jobs in addition to the current team of six.

‘Encouraging to see a local business expand’

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing handed over the keys to Kevin and his wife Suzanne, who is a director in the business, on Wednesday.

Grant Laing and Kevin Cuthbert walking across lawn in front of Rodney Pavilion
Grant Laing and new owner Kevin Cuthbert at the Rodney Pavilion. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He said: “As a council, we are delighted that Rodney Fitness Centre will continue to benefit the health and wellbeing of our local community.

“Kevin’s enthusiasm, expertise and drive is certain to enable delivery of a fantastic facility.

“It is also encouraging to see a local business expand with the city and I wish Kevin, and the KCPT team, a successful and prosperous future in this historic venue.”

The Rodney Pavilion was put on the market last summer.

The council initially offered to hand it over to neighbours in a community asset transfer. But no bids were received in time for the deadline.

Conversation