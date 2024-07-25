Perthshire chilli sauce family business which started ‘as a joke’ now making 1,000 bottles a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire chilli sauce family business which started ‘as a joke’ now making 1,000 bottles a week

Allan Ferguson, 65, is retiring soon to focus his efforts on the chilli sauce business.

Allan Ferguson of Allan's Chilli Products is proud of how far the family business has come. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Perthshire dad Allan Ferguson runs well-loved business Allan’s Chilli Products – but it all started with six glass jars and a joke.

“One day, I was in the kitchen, cooking a dish,” he recalls cheerily.

“And I needed a sweet chilli jelly because that was in the recipe.

“So I decided to just make a sweet chilli jelly myself.

“I made it, blah blah blah, and there was a wee bit leftover.

“We had some pals coming over for drinks, so I put it in a bowl to use it as a dip.

A red chilli sauce is poured into a bottle.
Allan filling a bottle of chilli jelly. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“And my friend says ‘that’s really nice, I would buy that’.

“So just as a joke, I bought six jars, and I got my friend to make six labels. Then I gave her some.

“A few weeks later, she says: ‘I’ve been speaking to Brian up the road at the shop, and he says he’d buy some of them’.

“And that was 12 years ago now.”

Allan adds with a laugh: “If I’d had a fish supper that night, this would never have happened!”

‘I didn’t hae a scooby about chillies till that day’

Allan makes their chilli products from his home in Aberfeldy, with the help of his wife, Joan, and her mother, Betty.

The trio’s passion is clear, with dozens of jars of sauce lined up on their kitchen table, and several pots of chilli sauce bubbling away.

It’s hot, too, with the steam rising from the pots, and it’s impressive that they can do this day in, day out.

Allan had no experience in the food and drink industry when he decided to take the plunge into making chilli products.

“I didn’t hae a scooby about chillies till that day,” he laughs.

“But then my brain went into overdrive and I thought ‘this could really work’.”

Allan stands with his wife, Joan, and her mother, Betty, smiling and laughing. On the table in front of them are chilli sauces and chilli jellies.
It’s a family affair, with Allan’s wife Joan and his 87-year-old mother-in-law Betty Cairns helping out. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Allan works in the building trade, but is retiring this summer to focus on Allan’s Chilli Products.

His wife, Joan, admitted she was a little surprised when Allan announced his plans to make and sell chilli sauce 12 years ago.

“It was a bit of a shock, I have to say,” she laughs.

“To be honest, I thought ‘this will never work’.

“But it’s brilliant to look at where things are now.”

87-year-old Betty spends five days a week helping out with the chilli sauce production.

She says: “It evolved, evolved and evolved, and without you realising it, you’re in it!

“But I’ve just loved it.

“My favourite thing is the satisfaction of seeing people’s reactions. At markets, they’ll say, ‘nah, I dinnae like chilli’.

“And then Allan will coax them into trying it, and then they’ll go ‘oh, that’s really good’!”

How do Allan, Joan and Betty make the chilli products?

Allan’s Chilli Products include a huge variety of chilli items, including sauces, jellies, chutneys, oatcakes and even chilli tablet.

He talks me through the process for making their devil chilli sauce in their home kitchen in Aberfeldy.

Allan Ferguson stirs the pot of chilli sauce.
Allan Ferguson stirs the pot of chilli sauce. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The only chilli we use is habanero,” he explains.

These fiery chilli peppers are grown locally by Allan’s friend in Coupar Angus.

“What we do is, we add the sugar, vinegar, and blended chillies and red peppers into the pot,” adds Allan.

“It’s on a simmer to start with, for about 10-20 minutes until it gets up to the boil.

“Once it gets to a certain texture, we try it on a plate.

“And if the texture is right, that’s it.”

For the jellies, the sauce needs to cook longer until it thickens.

Success of Allan’s Chilli Products is ‘like a dream’

Things have come very far since the beginning of the business with those six jars filled with chilli sauce as a “joke”.

A range of Allan's Chilli Products, including bottles of chilli sauce, various sizes of chilli jellies, and packets of chilli oatcakes and chilli tablet.
Allan’s Chilli Products, including chilli oatcakes and chilli tablet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Allan’s Chilli Products is used in various restaurants, cafes and farm shops in Perthshire and beyond, including The Pickled Peacock and Gloagburn Farm Shop and Cafe.

The Perthshire family business fill around 1,000 bottles and jars a week.

At the start, shops ordered their jars in dozens; now, many orders are for hundreds of jars at a time.

“It’s just amazing,” Allan says.

“It’s just like a dream eh?

“When I go into the shops, and see our products on the shelf, it feels fantastic.”

