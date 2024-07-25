Perthshire campsite owner says guests cancelling due to ‘misleading’ weather websites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire campsite owner says guests cancelling due to ‘misleading’ weather websites

"The headline is quite different to the detail of the forecast."

By Stephen Eighteen
Andrew Donaldson and a BBC weather forecast for Comrie.
Comrie Croft owner Andrew Donaldson used the example of a BBC weather forecast to underline his point. Image: Andrew Donaldson/BBC

A Perthshire business owner says he is losing money due to “misleading” weather websites.

Andrew Donaldson says Comrie Croft is hit with late cancellations from campers whenever sites indicate the weekend will be wet.

But he says much of the time the actual forecast is for a pleasant and sometimes sunny period of weather.

This is because the forecast summary is often wetter than the hour-by-hour detail.

And most people “just look at the headline rather than the details,” Andrew believes.

Comrie Croft owner says websites give ‘bad impression of the weather’

On Tuesday he posted on the company’s Facebook page a BBC forecast summarised by a graphic showing Comrie suffering light rain that day.

But the more detailed run-down predicted a mixture of sunshine and clouds, with the only threat of rain – a 27% chance – coming briefly at 4pm.

“The headline is quite different to the detail of the forecast,” Andrew said.

BBC weather forecast
Andrew says the BBC’s summary for the Comrie area on Tuesday was not reflective of the hour-by-hour weather forecast. Image: BBC

“It does affect us.

“We get phone calls on a Thursday with people cancelling their stays if the forecast is not good for the weekend.

“It gives people a bad impression of the weather because they have just seen the headline.

“They say they are cancelling because of the forecast when it is actually quite good.

“It happens most weekends when there is a bad headline.”

‘Crude’ symbols an agenda item at big business event

As well as offering accommodation, Comrie Croft has a farm shop, cafe with outdoor seating and offers bike hire.

“The cancellations are the tip of the iceberg because many will be seeing the forecast and just don’t come to visit.

“On a bigger scale, people can think this summer is rubbish because of the bad weather headlines so they choose to go to the Mediterranean.

“But this summer hasn’t actually been that bad.”

Comrie Croft offers outdoor events and pursuits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The topic is so concerning that it was an agenda item in a UK Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) conference held in Glasgow in May.

ALVA represents all major museums, galleries and activities across the UK.

Director Bernard Donohue said: “People look at apps and even if there’s the mildest chance of rain on a day there will be a crude graphic on an app that is not reflective of the forecast.

“The weather can cost businesses billions of pounds a year.

“It even affects some indoor attractions.

“This is a genuine problem and we are raising it with the Scottish and English governments.”

BBC says summary reflects ‘greatest impact on people’s lives’

The day symbol on the BBC website and app is generated through an algorithm using weather models from commercial data provider MeteoGroup.

A BBC spokesperson said: “BBC Weather updates every hour to give audiences the most accurate reflection of the conditions at any time across national and local broadcasts and digital weather.

“The day symbol reflects the weather conditions likely to have the greatest impact on people’s lives.

“This may give emphasis to a short, specific spell of weather on any day, and is designed to be read in context with the broader picture and hour-by-hour detail which changes according to the latest data.

“The accuracy of forecasts is independently monitored, and we are continually reviewing our service with our data provider to improve our forecasts for users.”

Do you agree that some weather websites give misleading information? Tell us your views in the comments below

