Perth fare dodger abused train conductor and threatened police

A fare dodger who ranted abuse at a train conductor and threatened to “spark out” a police officer has been sentenced to unpaid work.

George McPhee appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing a disturbance on a busy Edinburgh to Perth service.

The 57-year-old refused to leave the train and was warned by another passenger to stop swearing, as there were children onboard.

When arrested at Perth train station, McPhee, 57, tried to evade charges by giving a false name and date of birth.

‘I’ll get a ticket later’

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie told the court: “On July 20 last year, Mr Zawada was working as conductor on a train between Edinburgh and Perth.

“The train left Edinburgh Gateway at about 3.50pm.

“Shortly afterwards, Mr Zawada recognised Mr McPhee and asked to see his ticket.”

McPhee said he did not have a ticket.

When asked for a second time, he stood up and tried to push past the conductor.

He said: “Get the f*** out of my way. I’ll get a ticket later. F*** off.”

Mr McKenzie said: “Another passenger intervened and asked Mr McPhee to stop swearing as there were children present.”

Waiting police

Mr Zawada told McPhee to leave the train at Inverkeithing, the next stop, but he refused.

The conductor reported him to British Transport Police, who arranged for officers to meet McPhee at Perth station.

“At Perth, police spoke to the complainer who pointed out Mr McPhee.

“He was seen walking off in the opposite direction.”

When officers caught up with him, McPhee said that the conductor had been “cheeky” and was a “lying little b******.”

He claimed he had tried to buy a ticket but the guard had walked away.

McPhee said from the dock: “I did try my best.”

Mr McKenzie continued: “Further discussions were had and Mr McPhee was arrested.”

He responded by thrusting his hands into his pockets and telling police: “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

McPhee struggled with officers as they handcuffed him.

He was overheard telling one he would “spark him out” if he saw him again.

The court heard McPhee told police he was James McPhee, born in 1964, but he later admitted those were his brother’s details.

Trip advisor

McPhee, representing himself in the dock, pled guilty to travelling by train without a ticket and with intent to avoid payment, threatening and abusive behaviour towards the conductor, struggling with police and attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving them the wrong name.

Asked by Sheriff William Gilchrist why he was travelling to Edinburgh, McPhee said: “Why do you need to know?”

When asked again, he said: “I enjoy spending the day in Edinburgh. It’s good.”

McPhee, of Double Dykes caravan park, Perth, was fined £360 and ordered to carry out 65 hours unpaid work.

