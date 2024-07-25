Perth fare dodger abused train conductor and threatened police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth fare dodger abused train conductor and threatened police

By Jamie Buchan
George McPhee
George McPhee.

A fare dodger who ranted abuse at a train conductor and threatened to “spark out” a police officer has been sentenced to unpaid work.

George McPhee appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing a disturbance on a busy Edinburgh to Perth service.

The 57-year-old refused to leave the train and was warned by another passenger to stop swearing, as there were children onboard.

When arrested at Perth train station, McPhee, 57, tried to evade charges by giving a false name and date of birth.

‘I’ll get a ticket later’

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie told the court: “On July 20 last year, Mr Zawada was working as conductor on a train between Edinburgh and Perth.

“The train left Edinburgh Gateway at about 3.50pm.

George McPhee was released from custody following an appearance at Perth Sheriff Court

“Shortly afterwards, Mr Zawada recognised Mr McPhee and asked to see his ticket.”

McPhee said he did not have a ticket.

When asked for a second time, he stood up and tried to push past the conductor.

He said: “Get the f*** out of my way. I’ll get a ticket later. F*** off.”

Mr McKenzie said: “Another passenger intervened and asked Mr McPhee to stop swearing as there were children present.”

Waiting police

Mr Zawada told McPhee to leave the train at Inverkeithing, the next stop, but he refused.

The conductor reported him to British Transport Police, who arranged for officers to meet McPhee at Perth station.

“At Perth, police spoke to the complainer who pointed out Mr McPhee.

“He was seen walking off in the opposite direction.”

McPhee was arrested when he reached Perth train station

When officers caught up with him, McPhee said that the conductor had been “cheeky” and was a “lying little b******.”

He claimed he had tried to buy a ticket but the guard had walked away.

McPhee said from the dock: “I did try my best.”

Mr McKenzie continued: “Further discussions were had and Mr McPhee was arrested.”

He responded by thrusting his hands into his pockets and telling police: “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

McPhee struggled with officers as they handcuffed him.

He was overheard telling one he would “spark him out” if he saw him again.

The court heard McPhee told police he was James McPhee, born in 1964, but he later admitted those were his brother’s details.

Trip advisor

McPhee, representing himself in the dock, pled guilty to travelling by train without a ticket and with intent to avoid payment, threatening and abusive behaviour towards the conductor, struggling with police and attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving them the wrong name.

Asked by Sheriff William Gilchrist why he was travelling to Edinburgh, McPhee said: “Why do you need to know?”

When asked again, he said: “I enjoy spending the day in Edinburgh. It’s good.”

McPhee, of Double Dykes caravan park, Perth, was fined £360 and ordered to carry out 65 hours unpaid work.

