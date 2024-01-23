Perthshire contractor given £6m project to replace all chalets at Perth traveller site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire contractor given £6m project to replace all chalets at Perth traveller site

All 20 chalets at Ruthvenfield will be replaced with brand new energy-efficient accommodation.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Doubles Dykes site near Ruthvenfield village.
The Doubles Dykes site, near Ruthvenfield village, is to be transformed. Image supplied

The £6m contract to replace a permanent traveller site near Perth has been given to a Perthshire firm.

All 20 chalets at Double Dykes in Ruthvenfield will be replaced with brand-new energy-efficient accommodation.

Major additional improvement works will also be carried out across the site.

Following a tender process, Aberuthven-based construction company, Hadden Group will take the project through to completion.

The council successfully bid for £3,906,000 from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund to help pay for the works.

The award represents 60% of the total cost, with the council contributing the remaining £2m.

Step forward for Double Dykes chalet improvement scheme

The Double Dykes improvement scheme will see:

  • 20 brand new chalets built to replace existing older accommodation.
  • New energy-efficient heating and hot water systems installed using renewable technology such as solar panels, with the potential to be net zero.
  • The installation of new services and utility connections.
  • New fencing for each pitch.
  • Improvements to existing roadways and fences.
  • Upgrades to LED street lighting.
  • Improvements to drainage.
  • Development of a playing field area to rear of the site to consider opportunities for a communal gathering area, a play park with seating area, and the potential for a community garden area.
  • Installation of new paths.

Aberuthven-based Hadden Group wins £6m project

Hadden Group representatives will meet residents soon to discuss individual requirements for the chalets.

The council’s housing and social wellbeing convener, Councillor Tom McEwan, said the energy-efficient new accommodation will “help residents to save on their bills.”

He added: “The replacement programme will be carried out in four phases to minimise disruption to residents, and we plan to be on-site later this year.

“The people who live at Double Dykes are tenants of the council and we have a duty to provide the best services we can for them.”

