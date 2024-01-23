Perthshire contractor given £6m project to replace all chalets at Perth traveller site

The £6m contract to replace a permanent traveller site near Perth has been given to a Perthshire firm.

All 20 chalets at Double Dykes in Ruthvenfield will be replaced with brand-new energy-efficient accommodation.

Major additional improvement works will also be carried out across the site.

Following a tender process, Aberuthven-based construction company, Hadden Group will take the project through to completion.

The council successfully bid for £3,906,000 from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund to help pay for the works.

The award represents 60% of the total cost, with the council contributing the remaining £2m.

Step forward for Double Dykes chalet improvement scheme

The Double Dykes improvement scheme will see:

20 brand new chalets built to replace existing older accommodation.

New energy-efficient heating and hot water systems installed using renewable technology such as solar panels, with the potential to be net zero.

The installation of new services and utility connections.

New fencing for each pitch.

Improvements to existing roadways and fences.

Upgrades to LED street lighting.

Improvements to drainage.

Development of a playing field area to rear of the site to consider opportunities for a communal gathering area, a play park with seating area, and the potential for a community garden area.

Installation of new paths.

Aberuthven-based Hadden Group wins £6m project

Hadden Group representatives will meet residents soon to discuss individual requirements for the chalets.

The council’s housing and social wellbeing convener, Councillor Tom McEwan, said the energy-efficient new accommodation will “help residents to save on their bills.”

He added: “The replacement programme will be carried out in four phases to minimise disruption to residents, and we plan to be on-site later this year.

“The people who live at Double Dykes are tenants of the council and we have a duty to provide the best services we can for them.”