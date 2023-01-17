All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation

By Amie Flett
January 17 2023, 11.30am Updated: January 18 2023, 6.06am
All 20 chalets at the Double Dykes site will be replaced. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.
All 20 chalets at the Double Dykes site will be replaced. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

A Perth traveller site is set to have a £4 million transformation with the replacement of all static caravans.

All 20 chalets at the Double Dykes traveller site in Ruthvenfield will be replaced with brand new energy-efficient accommodation.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council was able to secure around £4 million from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund.

The award will cover 60% of the total cost, with the rest being funded by council’s housing service.

The Scottish Government launched the fund in March 2021 after publishing its joint action plan alongside the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) to provide better accommodation for the Gypsy/Traveller community.

Improvements at Double Dykes traveller site in Perth

Improvement works at the Double Dykes site include:

  • 20 new chalets built to replace existing older accommodation
  • Energy-efficient heating and hot water systems installed using renewable technology like solar panels, with the potential to be net zero
  • New services and utilities connections
  • New fencing at each pitch with a pedestrian gate and a double vehicle gate for security
  • Improvements to roads and fences on site
  • Upgrades to LED street lighting
  • Improvements to site drainage
  • A playing field to consider opportunities for a communal gathering area, a play park with seating and the potential for a community garden
  • New paths

All of the work will be carried out following full consultation and engagement with residents.

Tom McEwan, the council’s housing and social wellbeing convener, said: “The successful bid for this funding is fantastic news for all of the residents at Double Dykes.

“The existing chalets at the site have been in place for some time and the news we are able to replace them with energy-efficient modern accommodation will be welcomed by everyone who lives there.”

Councillor Tom McEwan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He added: “We will continue consultation with residents ensure their views inform the plan for the project.

“We will work closely with people who live on the site throughout the process.

“The people who live at Double Dykes are tenants of the council and we have a duty to provide the best services we can for them.

“I am delighted that this significant funding award will allow us to completely transform the site and improve the lives of our tenants.”

