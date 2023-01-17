All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth traveller site is set to have a £4 million transformation with the replacement of all static caravans.

All 20 chalets at the Double Dykes traveller site in Ruthvenfield will be replaced with brand new energy-efficient accommodation.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council was able to secure around £4 million from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund.

The award will cover 60% of the total cost, with the rest being funded by council’s housing service.

The Scottish Government launched the fund in March 2021 after publishing its joint action plan alongside the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) to provide better accommodation for the Gypsy/Traveller community.

Improvements at Double Dykes traveller site in Perth

Improvement works at the Double Dykes site include:

20 new chalets built to replace existing older accommodation

Energy-efficient heating and hot water systems installed using renewable technology like solar panels, with the potential to be net zero

New services and utilities connections

New fencing at each pitch with a pedestrian gate and a double vehicle gate for security

Improvements to roads and fences on site

Upgrades to LED street lighting

Improvements to site drainage

A playing field to consider opportunities for a communal gathering area, a play park with seating and the potential for a community garden

New paths

All of the work will be carried out following full consultation and engagement with residents.

Tom McEwan, the council’s housing and social wellbeing convener, said: “The successful bid for this funding is fantastic news for all of the residents at Double Dykes.

“The existing chalets at the site have been in place for some time and the news we are able to replace them with energy-efficient modern accommodation will be welcomed by everyone who lives there.”

He added: “We will continue consultation with residents ensure their views inform the plan for the project.

“We will work closely with people who live on the site throughout the process.

“The people who live at Double Dykes are tenants of the council and we have a duty to provide the best services we can for them.

“I am delighted that this significant funding award will allow us to completely transform the site and improve the lives of our tenants.”