Home News Dundee

Swallow Roundabout roadworks to last a year as drivers warned of ‘increased delays’ on A90

Developer Springfield Homes has revealed the starting date and duration of the works.

By Stephen Eighteen
Swallow roundabout Dundee.
The Swallow Roundabout at the western entrance to Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Long-awaited roadworks on Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout will take a year to complete.

An upgrade of the busy A90 roundabout is required as part of the planning conditions for homes at Western Gateway, where hundreds of properties have been built.

However, the work has been delayed due to a wrangle over a strip of land next to the roundabout.

Now developer Springfield Homes has revealed the starting date and duration of the works – and warned that delays are expected.

Springfield says Swallow Roundabout roadworks to start in June

A letter sent to local residents said: “As part of Springfield’s planning approval for new homes in the Western Gateway, improvements to the Swallow Roundabout, along the A90 in Dundee, are required to accommodate the growth in traffic as the new village, Dykes of Gray, progresses.

“The roundabout design, approved in consultation with Transport Scotland, Dundee City Council, Perth and Kinross Council and Angus Council, includes the introduction of traffic signal controls and additional running lanes to accommodate the anticipated future traffic flows.

The Swallow roundabout Dundee aerial shot
An aerial shot of the roundabout. Image: Google Maps

“Springfield has appointed Luddon Construction Ltd to carry out the improvements and work is scheduled to commence 17th June 2024 and is expected to last until summer 2025.

“Given the scale of these works, whilst we will take every step to keep disruption to a minimum, there will be increased delays for those who regularly use this route.

“For safety, a large element of the improvements will be carried out at night and sections of the road will be closed.

“Diversion routes have been identified around local roads and will be clearly signposted.”

Dundee project comes after ‘frustrating’ delays

Those interested in the impact of the roadworks are invited to a public drop-in session at the Landmark Hotel on May 28, between 6pm and 8pm.

The letter, which has also been reproduced on Springfield’s website, continued: “During the course of construction we will notify those on the Swallow Roundabout mailing list about proposed lane closures and relevant diversion routes.”

Trees have been cut down near the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The details come a year after Bill Batchelor, chairman of Western Gateway Community Council, said: “We are extremely frustrated with the continuing delays.

“The project is now three years behind schedule.”

It also follows the developer’s explanation for the recent clearance of dozens of trees next to Kingsway, near the roundabout.

Conversation