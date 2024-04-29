Dealer who tried to flee Dundee drug bust with £40k cash avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dealer who tried to flee Dundee drug bust with £40k cash avoids jail

Chen Qing was caught red-handed with two kilos of cannabis and more than £40,000 cash.

By Jamie Buchan
Chen Qing travelled to Scotland for the drug drop.
Chen Qing travelled to Scotland for the drug drop.

A dealer who tried to flee police after a drugs bust in Dundee has been placed under supervision.

Chen Qing was caught red-handed with two kilos of cannabis and more than £40,000 cash.

He had travelled 400 miles from his home in the Midlands to Tayside as part of an operation to flood the area with tens of thousands of pounds worth of the class B drug.

The 47-year-old did not realise his every move was being covertly monitored by undercover police.

Drugs bust

Qing, who is from Coventry, returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis in the city’s Finavon Terrace on August 7 2020.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told him: “In the course of the police investigation, a 5kg container of cannabis was recovered, which appears to have come from you.

“And when police stopped you, they found 2kg of cannabis in your vehicle along with £41,520 in cash.

“It is clear you were involved in this supply by delivering drugs and taking payment.

“This offence is therefore worthy of a custodial sentence.

“Because of that, I have to look at whether there are other non-custodial possibilities.”

Officers watched the drug deal unfold on Finavon Terrace.

The court heard that since his arrest, Qing had found work in the construction industry.

Lawyer Paul Sutherland said he had spoken to his client about a suggestion in a pre-sentencing report that “looked like an attempt to downplay his involvement.”

He said: “Although he was not aware of the specifics of the operation, he does accept he was involved in criminal activity.”

Qing was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was told the sentence was a direct alternative to custody and if breached he could expect about a year in jail.

Under surveillance

The court previously heard how officers, acting on a tip-off, watched accomplice Andrew Nicoll drive his Volkswagen Golf into Finavon Terrace.

He parked and another man, Graham Haggart, got out the passenger side.

Around two hours later, Qing pulled up alongside. Nicoll approached him and a Sports Direct bag was taken round the back of a property.

After Qing drove off, police raided the house and seized the bag. It contained six bags of cannabis, weighing a total of five kilos.

Prosecutors said the haul could have fetched up to £10,000.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

Qing was followed by a marked police car.

He was seen pulling off suddenly into Bullionfield filling station.

His car appeared to slow down, as if to stop, but instead accelerated back onto the A90.

He eventually pulled over and police caught him with nearly two kilos of cannabis and more than £40,000.

Haggart, 38, previously admitted producing cannabis at his home in Finavon Terrace and was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

Nicoll, 42, who admitted his role in the supply operation, was handed a 180 hour unpaid work order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Robert Montgomery.
Fife thug to pay ex-partners he abused over decade
Jamie MacDonald at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Sinister 'debt collector' with dog demanded money from St Andrews couple
Edward Townsley used Facebook to con customers.
Facebook grifter conned Perthshire, Fife and Angus customers with PlayStation and bogus work promises
Sean McLeod. Image: Facebook
Violent Dundee boyfriend breached court order to attend marriage to victim
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Football abuse and cannabis mule
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Sheriff from Dundee found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
The woman manged to record rapist Kinloch's confession. Image: Shutterstock.
Brave woman snared Perth rapist in taped confession
Watson was jailed for a decade at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Fife musician who 'squandered' life on drink and drugs jailed for child abuse
Connor Campbell led police on a high speed chase.
Provisional licence holder banned for high speed police chase in Kinross-shire
Brandon Swindells. Image: Instagram
Mum's pride for daughter, 7, who exposed Fife predator after sick attack