Dealer who tried to flee Dundee drug bust with £40k cash avoids jail

A dealer who tried to flee police after a drugs bust in Dundee has been placed under supervision.

Chen Qing was caught red-handed with two kilos of cannabis and more than £40,000 cash.

He had travelled 400 miles from his home in the Midlands to Tayside as part of an operation to flood the area with tens of thousands of pounds worth of the class B drug.

The 47-year-old did not realise his every move was being covertly monitored by undercover police.

Drugs bust

Qing, who is from Coventry, returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis in the city’s Finavon Terrace on August 7 2020.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told him: “In the course of the police investigation, a 5kg container of cannabis was recovered, which appears to have come from you.

“And when police stopped you, they found 2kg of cannabis in your vehicle along with £41,520 in cash.

“It is clear you were involved in this supply by delivering drugs and taking payment.

“This offence is therefore worthy of a custodial sentence.

“Because of that, I have to look at whether there are other non-custodial possibilities.”

The court heard that since his arrest, Qing had found work in the construction industry.

Lawyer Paul Sutherland said he had spoken to his client about a suggestion in a pre-sentencing report that “looked like an attempt to downplay his involvement.”

He said: “Although he was not aware of the specifics of the operation, he does accept he was involved in criminal activity.”

Qing was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was told the sentence was a direct alternative to custody and if breached he could expect about a year in jail.

Under surveillance

The court previously heard how officers, acting on a tip-off, watched accomplice Andrew Nicoll drive his Volkswagen Golf into Finavon Terrace.

He parked and another man, Graham Haggart, got out the passenger side.

Around two hours later, Qing pulled up alongside. Nicoll approached him and a Sports Direct bag was taken round the back of a property.

After Qing drove off, police raided the house and seized the bag. It contained six bags of cannabis, weighing a total of five kilos.

Prosecutors said the haul could have fetched up to £10,000.

Qing was followed by a marked police car.

He was seen pulling off suddenly into Bullionfield filling station.

His car appeared to slow down, as if to stop, but instead accelerated back onto the A90.

He eventually pulled over and police caught him with nearly two kilos of cannabis and more than £40,000.

Haggart, 38, previously admitted producing cannabis at his home in Finavon Terrace and was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

Nicoll, 42, who admitted his role in the supply operation, was handed a 180 hour unpaid work order.

