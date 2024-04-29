Humza Yousaf ‘preparing to quit’ as First Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf ‘preparing to quit’ as First Minister

It's understood the embattled SNP leader is considering resigning, as senior government minister John Swinney hints statement coming today.

By Andy Philip
Humza Yousaf had said as recently as Friday in Dundee that he won't back down. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf had said as recently as Friday in Dundee that he won't back down. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Humza Yousaf is considering quitting as First Minister of Scotland, according to multiple sources.

A final decision on his future has not been confirmed as of Monday morning, but speculation is mounting.

Sources says Mr Yousaf was taking stock yesterday about leaving before his job is put to the test this week in a bruising vote of confidence in Holyrood.

It’s been reported that the “clock has been ticking ever downwards” since his shock decision to axe the Greens from his coalition government last Thursday.

‘Leadership’

He claimed that showed “leadership” – but today appears to be on the way out.

Sky News reported that ex Deputy First Minister John Swinney said there’s “a lot to happen today”, adding he wants to hear what the first minister has to say later today.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney (left) with Humza Yousaf before he was leader. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA Wire

We reported last night that Mr Swinney, a Perthshire MSP, is being lined up by panicked SNP members looking for a safe pair of hands to deal with the crisis if Mr Yousaf goes early.

“If the sh*t hits the fan we need a steady pair of hands to get us through the weeks ahead,” one source told us. “What better pair of hands than John?”

It’s understood his personal circumstances are making him reluctant.

Even if Mr Yousaf makes it through the day, his party appears to be split on what to do next.

We revealed overnight that Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, the MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes, is already being touted as the next leader.

Jenny Gilruth, a former transport minister, is being lined up as factions form. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Opposition parties say they are now ready for an early Scottish election – even before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has got round to naming the date for the long-awaited general election for Westminster.

There is particular concern about Alex Salmond’s Alba party gaining any influence over the SNP Government. He has one MSP in Holyrood, the former SNP government minister Ash Regan, who has suggested support in return for concessions.

Mr Yousaf has already been warned the bulk of his party would be unable to accept any deal with the divisive former first minister.

But Mr Yousaf has also alienated the Green MSPs and their sympathisers by effectively sacking them without consultation.

‘Considering stepping down’

Meanwhile, SNP MSP Michelle Thomson told BBC Radio Scotland on Monday morning that she has heard “rumours” he is considering stepping down.

Ms Thomson, who was part of Kate Forbes’ campaign for leadership last year, said: “I’m hearing the same rumours (that the First Minister is considering stepping down) and I think we’re all waiting to see what the actual position is.

It comes as Mr Yousaf faces two votes of no confidence – one from the Scottish Conservatives, and another from Scottish Labour, which has tabled one for the Scottish Government as a whole.

Votes on the motions are expected at Holyrood in the coming week.

Mr Yousaf said on Friday in Dundee that he will not resign and that he intends to win the confidence votes.

On Monday morning, Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think Humza Yousaf any more is in a position to be able to lead.”

