Humza Yousaf retreats to Dundee – but vows to struggle on as first minister

A defiant Humza Yousaf insisted he would not resign as he visited a delayed, overbudget Dundee housing development on Friday – one day after sensationally ripping up the SNP-Green government deal.

Pressure has been mounting on the SNP leader after his decision to ditch his party’s power-sharing agreement backfired spectacularly and sparked a vote on his future as first minister.

The hastily arranged visit to the £26 million Derby Street housing development was put together after Mr Yousaf pulled out of a major speech he had been due to deliver in Glasgow.

Confused local residents could only look on as the first minister repeatedly denied he was a “lame duck” who had lost the trust of parliament.

The Courier understands Mr Yousaf has been considering his future as he spent time at home with his family on Thursday evening, something he denied when questioned.

Speaking to the press, Mr Yousaf insisted he would not resign ahead of the Holyrood confidence vote due to take place next.

He said: “I fully intend to not just win that vote but I intend to fight to make sure that the government continues to deliver on the priorities of the people.”

Armed with a fresh £80 million investment in affordable housing, Mr Yousaf’s visit in Dundee allowed him to accuse the opposition of playing games as he gets on with the day job.

But many were quick to point out the location the first minister chose to save his political career has been beset with problems of its own.

FM visits over-budget Dundee development

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra told The Courier: “It’s quite appropriate that Humza Yousaf is fielding questions on his lame duck leadership in the shadow of a Dundee housing development that has been disastrously led by his incompetent SNP.

“The Derby street project is an apt metaphor for his time in office. A budgetary disaster, missed targets, desperate citizens left in the lurch.

“It is now only a question of when, not if, Humza Yousaf resigns.

“His tenure has been hapless from the very start but the entire government needs to go so that the people of Scotland can pick their first minister.

“Scotland badly needs change and only an election can deliver it.”

Parliamentary arithmetic means Mr Yousaf may well lose a confidence vote scheduled for next week.

His survival could come down to one vote, with Holyrood’s presiding officer bound by tradition to vote with the status quo in the event of a tie break.

Unless he can convince the Scottish Greens – who say he can’t be trusted – the first minister will have to rely on Alba’s sole MSP at Holyrood, Ash Regan.

Mr Yousaf said he would be writing to all the leaders of Holyrood’s opposition party’s, inviting them to work with him to “make minority government work”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he is only interest in seeing a resignation letter.

Tory leader: Only letter I want to see is Humza Yousaf’s resignation

Mr Ross said: “Humza Yousaf has failed Scotland, his government is in meltdown and, despite his bluster, he knows he’s finished.

“That’s why we got his emergency announcement of more money for affordable housing, months after an SNP budget containing a brutal £196million cut to it.

“He has the cheek to claim he now seeks compromise with opposition parties when he and the SNP have divided Scotland at every turn.

“The only letter I want to see from Humza Yousaf is one announcing his resignation.”

The Scottish Greens are also seen as unlikely to change their stance. Co-leader Patrick Harvie says its “pretty clear” Mr Yousaf will be unable to unite Holyrood.

Mr Yousaf stopped short of apologising for his decision to scrap SNP-Green deal, which he said had run its course, but did appear to admit regret over the handling of the situation.

Mr Harvie said: “He needs to bear the consequences of that reckless and damaging decision.

“I think it’s pretty clear he’s not the person who is going to be able to bring together a majority of parliament.”

No date has been set for the confidence vote, although it is likely to take place on Wednesday or Thursday next week.