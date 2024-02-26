Proposed cuts to housing budget ‘worst possible decision at worst possible time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proposed cuts to housing budget ‘worst possible decision at worst possible time’

By Press Association
Three local authorities have all declared housing emergencies (PA)
Proposals to cut social housing budgets represent “the worst possible decision at the worst possible time” and are a “hammer-blow” to reducing poverty, a coalition of housing and anti-poverty bodies have said.

In an open letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf published in the Daily Record newspaper, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), Homes for Scotland, the Chartered Institute of Housing and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation have urged Mr Yousaf to think again about cuts being proposed to the 2024/25 budgets for housing and planning.

It comes the day before Holyrood votes on the draft Scottish budget for the year ahead.

Three local authorities, Argyll and Bute, Edinburgh and Glasgow have all declared housing emergencies after research by Homes for Scotland showed 693,000 households were facing some form of housing need.

The letter says safe, warm, affordable housing is a basic human right and that the draft budget is a “hammer-blow” to the First Minister’s mission for Scotland to be a country of equality, opportunity and community for everyone.

It urged the Scottish Government to “reverse” the “devastating decisions” it had made and prioritise resources to deliver more social housing.

SFHA chief executive Sally Thomas said: “Parliament will tomorrow decide whether to approve the Scottish Government’s budget – a budget that proposes to slash the money available to build social homes by more than a quarter.

“Almost one in 20 people in Scotland are on a waiting list for a social home, 30,000 are homeless and nearly 10,000 children are growing up in temporary accommodation.

“We just aren’t building the homes that Scotland needs.

“The budget proposals represent the worst possible decision at the worst possible time and are a hammer-blow to the First Minister’s priority of reducing poverty.”

Homes For Scotland chief executive Jane Wood said chronic undersupply of housing in Scotland was “intensifying”.

She added: “As we consistently highlight, private and affordable housing delivery are interconnected.

“With 30% of affordable housing generated by the private sector through developer contributions, the more homes for sale that can be built, the more affordable homes will be delivered as a result.

“Given the planning system is already on its knees, the 43% funding reduction being proposed will serve only to increase delay and cost, and do nothing to encourage crucial private sector investment.

“We hope that the First Minister will think again about his Government’s proposals and that all MSPs will carefully consider the housing needs of their constituents as they vote tomorrow.”

Chris Birt, associate director for Scotland at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “There is still time for the First Minister to do the right thing and reverse this massive cut to the affordable housing supply budget.

“To fail to do so would be baffling in the face of spiralling homelessness and use of temporary accommodation, never mind the Scottish Government’s stated commitment to poverty reduction.

“Low-income tenants will face increasing rents and insecurity as the supply of affordable housing stalls.

“As a result of this cut to housing, this budget risks being a poverty-causing budget rather than a poverty-solving budget, and in the face of looming child poverty reduction targets is difficult to understand and even harder to defend.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “The Scottish Government has led the UK in housing by delivering more than 126,000 affordable homes since 2007, over 89,000 of which were for social rent, including almost 24,000 council homes. We will invest £556 million in affordable housing in 2024-25, the majority of which will be for social rent.

“The UK Government failed to inflation-proof its capital budget and this has resulted in nearly a 10% real-terms cut in our UK capital funding between 2023-24 and 2027-28.

“This is on top of the disastrous impact Brexit has had on construction supply chain issues, labour shortages and the inflationary pressures driven by UK Government financial mismanagement.

“We remain focused on delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 and to support that we will bring forward the review scheduled for 2026-27 to 2024, which will concentrate on deliverability. We are working with the financial community in Scotland, and elsewhere, to boost private sector investment and help deliver more homes.”