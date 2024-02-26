Channel 5 series follows staff as they ‘mend hearts’ in Scottish hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel 5 series follows staff as they ‘mend hearts’ in Scottish hospital

By Press Association
The Golden Jubilee University National Hospital is ‘home to world class centres for heart and lung services’ (Channel 5/Paramount+/BBC Studios/PA)
A new Channel 5 series will follow NHS staff as they “mend hearts” at a special hospital unit in Scotland.

The four-part series, titled The Heart Hospital, will step inside the NHS Golden Jubilee University National Hospital in Clydebank, near Glasgow, which homes a “world class” centre for heart services.

It will follow multiple patients’ journeys in each episode, from routine surgeries through to life-or-death heart transplants.

The channel said the new series will “meet the specialist staff as they mend hearts – physically and metaphorically – providing a lifeline to patients and their loved ones in the toughest of times”.

The commissioning editor for unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount+, Kit Morey, said: “The Heart Hospital is a series about love.

“Our hearts embody every range of emotion – joy, hope, excitement and at times, when they break, fear and vulnerability.

“But most of all, this incredible organ represents love and inside the NHS Golden Jubilee we capture that emotion in bucketloads.

“I am so looking forward to bringing this impactful new series to Channel 5’s viewers.”

The show, which has been commissioned by Morey, will be produced by BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions and distributed by TVF International.

Adeline Ramage Rooney, executive producer and creative director for BBC Studios factual entertainment, said they are “thrilled” to have “gained such extraordinary access to the world-class heart unit of the NHS Golden Jubilee and to be making this life-affirming new series for Channel 5”.

“We’ll be there in the operating room as medical staff try to make miracles happen and loved ones wait anxiously for news,” she added.

Sandie Scott, director of strategic communications for NHS Golden Jubilee, said: “We are delighted to be involved in making The Heart Hospital.

“It is very important to us that our patients and the public see the extraordinary quality care, compassion and dedication provided by Team Jubilee.

“As an NHS organisation, our team makes a difference every day to the lives of patients and families across Scotland and we thank everyone involved for allowing these important stories to be told.”

The Golden Jubilee University National Hospital is “home to world class centres for heart and lung services, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and diagnostic imaging”, according to its website.

The series will be directed by Mark O’Brien and Cailean Watt with Jo Roe acting as executive producer and Abi Judge as series producer.

Rooney will also act as an executive producer and creative director for BBC Studios.