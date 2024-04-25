Man walks free after Fife rape guilty verdict due to corroboration rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man walks free after Fife rape guilty verdict due to corroboration rules

A jury found other charges against Caillan Duchain not proven, removing the vital corroboration needed to convict him.

By Vic Rodrick
The accused walked free after his rape verdict was overturned by the judge. Image: Shutterstock.
A man found guilty by a jury of raping a teenager in Fife was cleared by a judge due to corroboration rules.

Cailan Duchain was cleared of raping the youngster in woods at Burntisland after the judge intervened to overturn the jury’s verdict.

The prosecution relied on the Moorov doctrine, allowing for corroboration to be established through proven a course of conduct when there are no witnesses to the alleged crimes.

In Duchain’s case the jury cleared him of two charges of raping a second girl, removing the corroboration required to convict him of raping the first.

Guilty of one rape, three not proven

Duchain, 24, of Alcester, Warwickshire, had denied committing eight sexual offences against the two teenage girls, including four allegations of rape.

Duchain had lodged special defences to the rape charges at the High Court in Livingston, claiming both girls had consented to having sex with him.

After watching video recordings of the complainers recounting their experiences, jurors returned a majority verdict finding Duchain guilty of raping the 17-year-old girl in 2019.

They returned a unanimous not proven verdict to a second charge of raping the same girl in her home a year later.

The jury went on to return majority verdicts finding two further allegations he had raped a 15-year-old girl in woods and a hotel in Dumfries in 2020 not proven.

He was acquitted of the four charges after the Crown withdrew the allegations.

Accused free to go

Judge Thomas Hughes said because there was no corroboration of the Burntisland rape charge, he had to to instruct his clerk to change their guilty verdict to one of not proven by a majority.

He told jurors: “You were prepared to convict on charge two and not on any other charge.

“As a result of that there can be no corroboration on any of that.

“It looks quite clear from your decision that you do not have the cross check that the Crown had to establish, so there will be acquittals in respect of all of the charges in this case.”

The judge said: “Mr Duchain, the court has acquitted you in respect of all of the charges that you faced and as a result you’re now free to go.”

Duchain made no comment as he left the court.

The Moorov Doctrine

The Moorov Doctrine is based on a Scots law case from 1930 and means prosecutors can use multiple single-witness offences – hence its use mainly in sexual offence cases – to prove a pattern of behaviour.

The original case involved Glasgow draper Samuel Moorov, who was reported by an employee, leading to multiple women coming forward.

He was eventually accused of seven assaults and nine indecent assaults against over a seven-year period.

Their evidence was enough to establish a pattern of behaviour similar in “time, character and circumstance” and Moorov was convicted of four indecent assaults.

If a pattern cannot be established by a majority verdict, the accused will be acquitted.

