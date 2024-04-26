Man, 29, charged after A85 crash between Methven and Almondbank

A 29-year-old man has been charged after a single-vehicle crash on the A85 between Methven and Almondbank.

Emergency services received reports of a crash on the Perthshire road just after 10pm on Thursday.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment but was later released

He was then arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

He was due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.10pm on Thursday, April 25, we were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the A85 near Methven.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital and later released.

“The same man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, April 26.”